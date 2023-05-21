FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Golden Knights host the Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. Vegas is up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series after a 4-3 OT victory Friday. Your lineup will consist of five players, including a Captain spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. You also get a $55,000 salary cap.

CAPTAIN

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. DAL ($14,500): Eichel was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but has been Vegas's playoff star with 14 points in 12 games - including three three-point efforts. Jake Oettinger should be the best goaltender left in the playoffs, but he's looked mediocre over his last eight appearances with an .877 save percentage against the Kraken and then allowing four goals Friday.

UTILITY

Mark Stone, VGK vs. DAL ($11,000): Stone potted his fifth goal of the playoffs in the opener, giving the Golden Knights captain 13 points across 12 outings. He's been skating on the third line with Brett Howden and Chandler Stephenson to spread out the scoring. Stone remains on the top power play, where he's managed three points during the playoffs.

William Karlsson, VGK vs. DAL ($9,500): Karlsson did well on Friday with a pair of goals. He also excelled in the opening series versus Winnipeg by scoring four times and adding an assist over the five games.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. DAL ($13,000): Marchessault was brilliant versus the Oilers, with eight points in six games. He only managed two assists against Winnipeg and was held pointless on Friday, but he's racked up 10 points overall this postseason. Marchessault also enjoyed a strong regular season with 28 goals and 29 assists.

Ryan Suter, DAL at VGK ($6,500): Suter has only produced three assists, but he does block a lot of shots - including five in Game 1. There aren't many options in this format if you go with Vegas's top-four forwards, so Suter looks to be the best of the bunch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.