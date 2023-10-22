FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sunday sees a slim selection of NHL games on the slate with only two games after 15 on Saturday. That still means you can play DFS contests, and that in turn means I have lineup recommendations. Puck drops at 5 p.m. EDT.

SLATE PREVIEW

30 teams played yesterday, so you know we have some on a back-to-back Sunday. There are three in such a scenario, but two of them are at home - the Red Wings and Ducks. They also both get a little extra time to rest after matinee games Saturday. Boston is on the road for the second straight night, but only had to travel from LA to Anaheim.

GOALIE

Linus Ullmark, BOS at ANA ($8,500): The Bruins, of course, have the luxury of fielding two goalies that seem capable of winning a Vezina. In fact, Ullmark did that just last season and he's allowed exactly one goal in each of his two starts. The rebuilding Ducks lack for firepower and rank 31st in goals per game since the start of last season. And don't forget, Anaheim is dealing with playing a back-to-back just like Boston.

VALUE PLAY

Dylan Larkin, DET vs. CGY ($7,600): Larkin may have skated Saturday against a rested team, but I don't necessarily worry about such things when someone has been that hot. That goes double when my options are limited. Larkin not only has a point in every game this season, he's managed three consecutive three-point efforts. Jacob Markstrom has done well in three starts, yet also endured a rough outing against the Penguins to leave him with a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Bruins at Ducks

Charlie Coyle (C - $4,400), James van Riemsdyk (W - $5,400), Trent Frederic (W - $4,900)

Boston's third line has found some unexpected success so far. With this matchup on the docket, I like the chances of that continuing and the salary outlay here makes for a lower-stakes stack. The Ducks rank last in shots on net allowed since the start of last season. And John Gibson is clearly a below-average goalie at this point with a 3.31 GAA and .902 save percentage the last five seasons.

Coyle is fairly having potted 16 goals in all three full seasons with the Bruins. He also notched 45 points last year after 44 the previous season. While van Riemsdyk's 30-goal days are likely behind him, he does have three in his last two games - including two with the extra man - plus an assist. The Ducks maintain a bottom-five penalty kill since the start of last year. After 17 goals last season, Frederic has enjoyed his largest role with the Bruins with two points and 10 shots through four outings.

DEFENSEMAN

Noah Hanifin, CGY at DET ($6,700): I have to represent the one team not on a back-to-back here somewhere, even if I am a Wings fan and am going to this game. Hanifin opened the campaign with four assists in his first three games with none since, but has produced four shots and three blocked shots across his last two appearances. Reimer posted a shutout in his first start with Detroit, but also came into this season with a .905 save percentage the previous six seasons.

