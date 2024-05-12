FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sunday gives us two more NHL playoff games with the Canucks-Oilers series moving to Edmonton. Since it's a Sunday, the games start earlier at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Onto my lineup recommendations. Oh, and happy Mother's Day!

SLATE PREVIEW

It feels possible that both the Bruins and Canucks will change goalies on Sunday. From an injury perspective, obviously the bigger question mark is Brad Marchand as Boston's second-best offensive player is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

GOALIE

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at BOS ($8,100): Two of Sunday's teams may be swapping netminders, which makes it tricky to recommend a goalie from either of them. Stuart Skinner's role may not be under threat, but not because he's been great. Bobrovsky has also endured a couple poor starts, though he's posted a 2.62 GAA while allowing two goals or fewer in five of eight playoff outings.

VALUE PLAY

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at VAN ($6,800): Nugent-Hopkins has tallied eight assists in his last five games, with four of them coming with the extra man. He also skated on the Oilers' top-ranked lead power play. Vancouver carries a below-average penalty kill while RNH has notched a PPP in both games this series.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Panthers at Bruins

Sam Bennett (C - $6,000), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $9,200), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $8,400)

With Bennett back, Florida's second unit has reunited. The Bruins have given up 32.0 shots per game, which has been an issue recently with how Jeremy Swayman has played. While he was stellar against the Leafs, he's allowed a combined nine goals through two appearances. Even if Linus Ullmark is back in net, I'd still stack this line.

Bennett was eased back into the action on Friday, yet he still picked up an assist on the power play. And prior to the injury, he accumulated nine points from 10 matchups. Tkachuk picked up three assists in Game 3, but it's his shooting that's really impressive with 31 pucks on target through eight outings. Verhaeghe registered a point in every game of the opening round. While he didn't manage a point in the first two games against Boston, he potted a goal on Friday while producing 10 shots this series.

DEFENSEMAN

Gustav Forsling, FLA at BOS ($5,100): Forsling doesn't usually post points like Brandon Montour, though he's picked it up in the playoffs with six - including one in each of the last two games. Forsling has also logged over 21 minutes in all but one outing this postseason, which improves his DFS upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.