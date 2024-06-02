FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Finals. Will the Oilers join them? If they win Game 6 on Sunday, that'll be the case. The game starts at 8 p.m. EDT. For FanDuel DFS contests, you get $55,000 in salary for your five-player lineup. You also will select your Captain, who will earn 1.5 times the points. Can Edmonton move on? Will Dallas push the series to seven? Either way, he's the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. DAL ($14,500): Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have paced the competition in scoring during the playoffs. McDavid has pulled ahead, but Draisaitl still has 27 points - including 10 goals. While Connor is at 29, he's only managed four goals. Draisaitl's salary is $1,500 lower than his teammate, making it easier to build a strong lineup around him.

UTILITY

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at EDM ($12,500): The Oilers boast two truly elite players who are well-known. Johnston seems primed to become a household name if he isn't already. In his sophomore campaign, he tallied 65 points and has produced 10 goals and six assists this postseason. That includes a goal in each of the last three outings along with two assists in Game 2 of this series. Johnston has been hot and has become a proven commodity. In a single-game situation, that works for me.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. DAL ($11,000): Of Edmonton's four most recent first-overall picks, McDavid became the generational talent. Meanwhile, Nugent-Hopkins has stuck it out to operate as a fine secondary forward. He also plays almost every minute next to McDavid, which certainly boosts his upside. Nugent-Hopkins potted two power-play goals on Friday as the Oilers got their high-flying man-advantage back in gear. He also recorded 26 points while up a man during the regular season.

Tyler Seguin, DAL at EDM ($10,000): Seguin notched two goals in the series opener and two assists in Game 3. He's also managed to put plenty of shots on net, even though the Oilers tend to suppress them. Seguin has accumulated 18 shots this series, with 57 overall in the playoffs. Stuart Skinner has posted an .890 save percentage this postseason, which means that putting pucks on him frequently pays off.

Corey Perry, EDM vs. DAL ($7,000): Perry was a healthy scratch for a bit, yet returned to a place alongside Draisaitl on the second line. He hasn't registered a point since, but his placement and salary offer some form of upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.