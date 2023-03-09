FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busy 11-game Thursday and all 22 teams should be fresh since none of them are playing a back-to-back of any kind.

Among the notable matchups include Lightning vs. Golden Knights, Penguins vs. Islanders, Sabres vs. Stars, Bruins vs. Oilers and Avalanche vs. Kings. Notable winning streaks include the Bruins, which is currently at 10 games, and the Kings, who have won four straight.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NSH at ARI ($8,500): The Coyotes can be a dangerous team at home but Saros has also been very good even though the Preds traded a few veterans at the deadline. Saros allowed his third goal in overtime in his previous game against the Canucks but otherwise has allowed two goals or less in his four prior games.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at BUF ($8,200): Hard to believe, but the Sabres are one of the worst teams in the league at home (13-17-2) while the Stars are excellent on the road (17-8-5). Oettinger has also been excellent on the road all season, ranked first in save percentage (.942) and second in GAA (1.87) among goalies with at least 10 starts.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at MON ($8,100): He hasn't been sharp this season, but note Shesterkin sports a career .948 save percentage and 1.69 GAA against the Habs in his career. The Habs have lost four in a row and have not scored more than three goals in six straight games.

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. PHI ($7,700): Andersen will likely get the start after taking over for Antti Raanta, who left with an undisclosed injury. The Flyers have lost nine of their past 11 and have not been able to score more than three goals in six straight games. They're already 0-1-1 against the Canes this season.

VALUE PLAYS

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at TB ($4,700): Barbashev is still a value play with his first-line role and finished with two shots in his previous game even though he didn't register a point. The Lightning are usually a team to shy away from in daily fantasy but they've been uncharacteristically bad lately having lost five of their past six with 29 goals allowed.

Matias Maccelli, ARI vs. NSH ($4,400): Despite limited ice time, it doesn't take much for Maccelli to get on the score sheet. He played just 12 minutes against the Blues but it was enough time to register two assists and two shots. He'll be playing on a line with Jamie McBain and Lawson Crouse at even strength and on the second PP unit.

Jesse Ylonen, MON vs. NYR ($3,600): Ylonen replaced Denis Gurianov on the Habs' top line in their last game and possesses some offensive upside. With nine points in 23 games on the season, his scoring rate is much better than Gurianov's (10 points in 48 games).

William Eklund, SJ at STL ($3,000): Eklund hasn't made much of an impact in a top-six role since getting called up and finished with a string of zero's in his previous game. He should have an easier time scoring points against the Blues, who have lost eight of their past nine and allowed at least three goals in every game.

LINE STACKS

Devils at Capitals

Jack Hughes (C - $10,100), Timo Meier (W - $8,700), Jesper Bratt (W - $7,200)

It hasn't been the start the Devils envisioned when they acquire Meier, but the Caps are not a good defensive team right now. Though Hughes' line was held off the scoresheet in their previous game, they combined to put 12 shots on goal. Meier and Hughes remain two of the best high-volume shooters in the league, giving them a high floor.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. LA ($7,800): Makar was critical of his own play since returning from a concussion, and right after that put up four points against the Sharks in a dominant 6-0 win. At his best, Makar scores as many points as the league's top forwards.

Rasmus Sandin, WSH vs. NJ ($4,900): Sandin is one of the hottest defensemen in the league and relishing his new role as a top defenseman for the Caps. He's scored five points in two games since joining the club and quarterbacks the top power play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.