FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a very busy night in the NHL on Thursday as there are 12 games on tap. All 24 teams are rested, after only two games in the league Wednesday. Calgary travels to Buffalo, Toronto plays in Florida, Nashville takes on the Rangers in New York, Tampa Bay hosts Vancouver, Edmonton is in Philadelphia, LA faces Minnesota, St. Louis is home to Arizona, Winnipeg hosts Vegas, Dallas is in Anaheim, Carolina remains on the coast to play in Seattle, Chicago travels to Colorado and Boston finds its way to San Jose. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger DAL at ANA ($8,200): Oettinger may be the best goalkeeper in the NHL this season. He is off to a great start with a 1.38 GAA and .948 save percentage, with a 1-0-1 record. Oettinger was 37-11-11 with a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in 2022-23, going 2-0-0 while giving up only two goals on 65 shots versus the Ducks. Oettinger got off to a great start last season as he was 5-1-0 in his first six games, giving up only seven goals on 176 shots.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. LA ($8,000): Gustavsson is 1-1-0 this season, shutting out the Panthers on Opening Night while stopping 41 shots. He was bombarded by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, giving up seven goals on 33 shots in a 7-4 loss. Look for Gustavsson to rebound at home versus the Kings. He was 1-1-0 against the Kings last season, giving up four goals on 54 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Kevin Fiala, LA at MIN ($5,500): Fiala returns to Minnesota for the third time, after he was dealt from the Wild to the Kings in June of 2022, for Brock Faber and the Kings' first pick in 2022, who turned out to be Liam Ohgren. Fiala had a goal and two assists in two games in Minnesota last season and is off to a very good start with four assists in three games thus far.

Logan Cooley, ARI at STL ($4,800): Cooley is one of the top rookies this season and he is off to a good start with three assists in his first three games. The third overall pick in 2022, Cooley is seeing time on the first power play where he has all three of his points. He is averaging 19:37 of ice time, including 4:14 on the power play.

Owen Tippett, PHI vs. EDM ($3,900): Tippett is pointless in three games this season, but he remains on the top line, as well as the top power play. Tippett came into his own last season with 27 goals and 49 points in 77 games with the Flyers. The 24-year-old is due to break out and is nicely valued in FanDuel on Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Flyers

Connor McDavid (C-$10,300), Leon Draisaitl (C-$9,800), Evander Kane (W-$5,300)

The Oilers put Draisaitl and McDavid back together Tuesday in the Oilers' 6-1 win over Nashville. The duo were sensational last season, finishing first and second in NHL scoring. McDavid had two goals and four points in two games versus the Flyers last season, while Draisaitl had a goal and two assists. Kane is the third member of the line (he really helps with his dollar value to make the line a great choice to take). He had a goal in his only game against Philadelphia in 2022-23. Kane has gotten off to a slow start this season, going minus-five with nary a point in the opening two games of the season, but he picked up an assist Tuesday. McDavid and Draisaitl have combined for six goals and 12 points in their first three games of the season.

Stars at Ducks

Jason Robertson (W - $9,300), Roope Hintz (C -$8,200), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,600)

If you are looking at another line stack, then the Stars' top line is for you. Dallas takes on the lowly Ducks on Thursday. Robertson has yet to pick up a point in his first two games but had 46 goals and 109 points last season, so he's due. Hintz (upper body) returned to action Tuesday after missing the first game of the season, and he had an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights. Pavelski scored his first of the season Tuesday as the 39-year-old had his four-best season in his 18-year NHL career. The trio was one of the five best in the NHL last year and are ready to explode after a tough first two games of the season.

DEFENSEMEN

Seth Jones, CHI at COL ($5,600): Jones has three assists in four games this season and is a surprising plus-6 after combining for a minus-75 in his first two seasons with the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old defenseman is quarterbacking the first power play with rookie sensation Connor Bedard leading the way up front.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at PHI ($6,400): Bouchard is the fourth member of the Oilers to take Thursday. The 23-year-old blueliner took over at the trade deadline from Tyson Barrie, who was dealt to Nashville. Bouchard had 15 points in his last 19 games and has started this season even better, with four assists in his first three games, including three on the power play.

Sean Durzi, ARI at STL ($4,400): Durzi was dealt from the Kings in the offseason and has taken over as the Coyotes' quarterback on their first power play. Durzi has a power-play goal in three games and is a fine choice Thursday, especially with his price.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.