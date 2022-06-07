FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers have a good chance to close out the series if they can take Game 4 and head back to MSG where they're 8-1 with a 3-1 series lead. The Lightning dominated for much of Game 3 but still needed a last-minute goal from Ondrej Palat to seal the win. If they Lightning can tie up the series, they'll still need to win at least one more game on the road to advance.

GOALIES

In a matchup that has been defined by goaltending, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin are expected to be the starters. They rank third and first, respectively, in save percentage among goalies in the playoffs who have made at least 10 appearances.

VALUE PLAYS

Brandon Hagel, TB vs. NYR ($6,500): Playing with Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn, the trio have been one of the unluckiest trios in Round 2. Based on naturalstattrick.com's 5-on-5 numbers, Cirelli, Hagel and Killorn rank fourth, second and first in the difference between expected goals and actual goals. They've been unable to capitalize due to Shesterkin's excellent goaltending, but they will continue to play a big role behind Tampa's top line and last game generated a team-best 24 shot attempts to just five against for a sky-high 82.76 CF%.

LINE STACKS

Filip Chytil (C - $8,000), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $7,000), Kaapo Kakko (W - $7,000)

The "Kid Line" continues to impress and would've extended their point streaks had Lafreniere been able to capitalize on a close-range scoring chance on Vasilevskiy. The Rangers' depth has been far better than the Lightning's and it starts with this line. There's value added with Lafreniere and Chytil playing on the second power play unit, though the first unit usually plays the majority of the minutes because they're so effective. This line can also be a value stack with Chytil as the best choice to be the Captain for 1.5x points.

Nick Paul (W - $7,500), Ross Colton (C - $7,500), Corey Perry (W - $8,000)

Perry and Colton are tied for second on the team in goals with five apiece and Paul has played steady minutes as a top-six center even though his offensive production has been very limited. There's value added because all three players play on the power play, with Perry on the first unit and Paul and Colton on the second. Colton has been snakebit with a five-game goal drought but Perry is on a two-game assist streak.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at TB ($12,000): Fox has been incredible in this postseason, currently riding an eight-game point streak that started in Game 3 against the Hurricanes in the previous round. In showdown formats, only defensemen who can score at the same pace as top-six forwards are really worthwhile, and Fox is above everyone else, including Victor Hedman.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.