FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have a busy night ahead of us with 10 games on the main slate. If you're interested in something smaller, FanDuel is also offering an Express slate, which includes the four contests starting between 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET. Those games are St. Louis in Minnesota, Pittsburgh in Nashville, Dallas in Winnipeg and Seattle in Chicago.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Predators are one of the hottest teams in the league after winning five straight games, but that's brought them to just 10-10-0. They still have a lot of work ahead of them, which could also be said for the Penguins, who have an identical record. Pittsburgh is desperately trying to squeeze one last Cup run out of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang before time finally catches up to them. To be fair, the Penguins' core three have been superb thus far, but Pittsburgh's overall offense has been lacking and that's held the squad back.

With these teams still having so much to prove, the contest between Pittsburgh and Nashville could be a fun one.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. ANA ($8,600): Demko is an early contender for the Vezina Trophy with a 10-5-0 record, 2.18 GAA and .925 save percentage in 15 starts this campaign. He's coming off a great start Friday against Seattle in which he saved 23 of 24 shots. Anaheim has struggled offensively in 2023-24, scoring just 2.76 goals per game, which ranks 27th.

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. TBL ($8,000): It's always risky to bet against the Lightning's high-powered offense, but they're playing on the road and in the second half of a back-to-back, so there are factors working against them. Additionally, Ingram is doing great this year with a 7-3-0 record, 2.64 GAA and .920 save percentage in 11 games. The 26-year-old posted a 34-save shutout over Vegas in his last start Saturday.

Jordan Binnington, STL at MIN ($7,800): Binnington did have three bad contests from Nov. 18-24, during which he had a 6.72 GAA and a .781 save percentage, but that seems to be behind him after he kicked out 32 of 34 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over Chicago. It's also important to note that he's up against a vulnerable opponent in Minnesota, which is tied for 21st offensively with 2.95 goals per contest. Binnington has a 6-5-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage in 15 games this season.

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR at PHI ($6,800): Kochetkov hasn't looked great overall with a 2-4-0 record, 2.91 GAA and .881 save percentage in seven contests this season, but there's enough going for him tonight to make him interesting at that low price point. For starters, he's shown progress recently, posting a 1.93 GAA and a .917 save percentage over his last four outings. Philadelphia's also a middling team offensively, tying for 19th with 3.00 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. DAL ($4,900): Ehlers is on a nice run, scoring four goals and six points over his last seven contests. Dallas isn't the easiest of opponents, but the Stars have struggled a bit lately, losing three of their last four games while surrendering 18 goals over that stretch, so the Jets are facing them at an optimal time.

Nico Hischier, NJD vs. NYI ($4,700): Hischier made his return from an upper-body injury Saturday and immediately started making up for lost time, contributing a goal and an assist in a 7-2 victory over Buffalo. The 24-year-old had 31 goals and 80 points in 81 contests last season, so Hischier likely won't remain at this price point for long.

Jordan Eberle, SEA at CHI ($4,700): Eberle missed three straight games from Nov. 9-13 due to a leg injury, but he's been productive since returning, collecting two goals and seven points over his last six outings. Chicago's a good opponent to maintain that strong play against -- the Blackhawks rank 29th defensively with 3.68 goals per game.

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG vs. DAL ($4,200): Like Ehler, Namestnikov is a good option to select while the Stars are going through a cold patch. Namestnikov isn't typically a major offensive contributor, but he has exceeded expectations lately with a goal and seven points over his last seven contests.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Predators vs. Penguins

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $6,600), Filip Forsberg (W - $10,000), Gustav Nyquist (W - $5,100)

Forsberg is one of the hottest forwards in the league with an incredible 10 goals and 16 points over his last 10 outings. He doesn't appear to be slowing down either, supplying four goals and seven points over the Predators' active five-game winning streak.

O'Reilly is fitting in nicely in his first year with Nashville, scoring 10 goals and 18 points through 20 contests. He's maintained that high level of play recently, providing three tallies and seven points over his last seven games.

With three goals and 15 points, Nyquist is a solid value option to round out the line. He's also taking an eight-game scoring streak into Tuesday's action. The 34-year-old has two goals and 10 points over that stretch.

Hurricanes at Flyers

Sebastian Aho (C - $6,400), Seth Jarvis (W - $6,000), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $5,000)

If you want an overall cheaper option, the Hurricanes top line is a good choice. Aho is having another strong season with five goals and 17 points through 17 contests. He's also been consistent, recording at least one point in 10 of his last 13 outings.

He's not the hottest member of the line, though. That distinction belongs to Jarvis, who has three goals and seven points over his last four games. That brings him up to eight markers and 17 points through 20 contests this campaign.

Svechnikov is on a roll too, featuring on the scoresheet in each of his last four appearances with a goal and four assists in that span. Over 12 contests this season, he has a tally and nine points.

Blues at Wild

Robert Thomas (C - $7,300), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $6,400), Jake Neighbours (W - $4,000)

Neighbours would have also been a good one to mention in the Value Plays section. Although he had just two points (both goals) over his first 15 contests this season, Neighbours is on a five-game scoring streak with five markers and six points over that span.

Thomas is on a point streak of his own, contributing two goals and five points over his last three contests. That's elevated him to eight tallies and 22 points in 20 games this year.

Buchnevich has eight goals and 16 points in 18 outings, and he's been pretty hot too, collecting three goals and six points over his last four appearances.

It also doesn't hurt that they'll be facing Minnesota, which ranks 31st defensively with 3.95 goals allowed per game in 2023-24.

DEFENSEMEN

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. ANA ($6,700): Hronek is having the best season of his career with two goals and 22 points through 22 contests. It remains to be seen if he can keep up this pace, but Hronek certainly doesn't seem to be slowing down yet. He's on a three-game scoring streak, providing a goal and four points over that stretch.

Vince Dunn, SEA at CHI ($6,300): Dunn scored a career-high 64 points in 81 contests last season and is well on his way to a similar output this campaign. Through 22 outings in 2023-24, he has three goals and 19 points. Dunn has been a consistent contributor, being held off the scoresheet just three times over his last 13 appearances.

Torey Krug, STL at Min ($5,000): Krug is at the beginning of what might be a hot streak after supplying three assists over his last two contests. As noted above, the Wild's poor goaltender makes them a good adversary to extend that run against. Through 20 contests this season, Krug has a goal and nine points.

Brandon Montour, FLA at TOR ($4,300): Montour's price is extremely low for a defenseman who had 16 goals and 73 points in 80 contests last season. Granted, he didn't make his season debut until Nov. 17 due to a shoulder injury and was held off the scoresheet over his first four games, but he registered an assist against Ottawa on Monday, so he might be starting to shake off the rust. Vitally, he's also featuring on the top power-play unit and is averaging 4:04 of ice time with the man advantage -- 33 of his 73 points last year came on the power play.

