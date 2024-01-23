FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The four top teams in the league by points total (Boston, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Colorado) are getting the night off, but 18 other squads will take to the ice tonight, including the blazing-hot Oilers. Here are my picks for the upcoming slate.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton will be attempting to earn its 14th consecutive victory in Tuesday's match against Columbus. If the Oilers can win, it will put them into a three-way tie for the fifth-longest streak of all time. The Blue Jackets have a 14-22-9 record and have won just three of their last 12 games, so Edmonton is in a good position to extend the run.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at SJS ($8,600): The Sharks have managed just 2.06 goals per game this year, so it's typically a good idea to bet against them. That's especially true tonight because San Jose is gearing up for its third game in four days. Shesterkin hasn't been great by his standards this season -- a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 30 contests -- but he's surrendered just nine goals over his past four starts (2.27 GAA).

Jordan Binnington, STL at CAL ($7,700): Binnington has been somewhat streaky this season, and he's been in a hot stretch recently, recording a 4-2-1 record, 1.99 GAA and .930 save percentage over his last seven appearances. The Flames are a middling opponent with a 21-20-5 record and the 17th-ranked offense (3.11 goals per game), but given the Blues' goaltender's recent play and discount price, it's still a good time to take Binnington.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at ANA ($7,600): Like Binnington, Luukkonen is an affordable option worthy of serious consideration given his recent play. Over his past seven games, Luukkonen has posted a 5-2-0 record, 1.29 GAA and .948 save percentage. It helps that his opponent tonight will be Anaheim, which is 29th offensively with just 2.50 goals per game in 2023-24.

VALUE PLAYS

David Perron, DET vs. DAL ($5,000): Perron has been a steady contributor recently, recording at least a point in seven of his last 10 outings, totaling two goals and six assists in that span. Perron is projected to play alongside Dylan Larkin ($8,900) and Lucas Raymond ($5,900) on the Red Wings' first unit.

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK at NYI ($4,800): Dorofeyev has just six goals and 13 points in 26 contests this season, but he's contributed two goals and four points over his past four outings. He's projected to play on the first line and top power-play unit, making the 23-year-old an excellent choice for his price.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON vs. OTT ($3,800): Slafkovsky was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, but he hasn't performed like a top selection yet. Through 46 contests in 2023-24, he has six goals and 18 points. However, Slafkovsky is going through a promising patch, supplying two goals and three points over his last four contests.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Sharks

Mika Zibanejad (C - $8,400), Chris Kreider (W - $7,900), Kaapo Kakko (W - $3,800)

The Sharks will be playing for the third time in four days, but even without factoring in the fatigue, they're an ideal adversary, ranking last in the league defensively with 3.94 goals allowed per game.

Kreider is well positioned to take advantage of San Jose after scoring two goals and eight points over his last seven contests, bringing him up to 22 markers and 43 points in 46 outings this campaign. This will also be an opportunity for Zibanejad to extend his four-game scoring streak (one goal, four assists) to further add to his strong season in which he's contributed 15 goals and 44 points through 45 outings.

Kakko has struggled with just three goals and four points in 25 contests, so you could potentially skip him, but if you want to take the full unit, at least Kakko is very cheap, which will help offset his expensive linemates.

Wild vs. Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $8,000), Matt Boldy (W - $7,000), Marcus Foligno (W - $3,600)

Eriksson Ek is one of the hottest forwards in the league, providing four goals and eights over his last four contests. Boldy has been on a run too with four goals and 10 points across his past nine outings, bringing him up to a solid 15 goals and 31 points in 39 appearances this year.

Foligno, as you likely suspect given his price, isn't nearly as good. His seven goals and 17 points in 43 outings are at least acceptable given how cheap he is, though, and he's also projected to get an opportunity on the second power-play unit, which makes him a little more desirable. Given how cheap he is, it's not a bad idea to grab him for the sake of rounding out the line if nothing else.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at ANA ($8,100): Dahlin has three goals and eight points over his last eight contests, which is a great stretch, but not far much above his normal. The 23-year-old has performed at an elite level all campaign, providing 13 tallies and 37 points through 45 outings.

Adam Fox, NYR at SJS ($7,100): With seven goals and 33 points in 36 games, Fox has been excellent when healthy this season, and he'll look to keep that going tonight against the lowly Sharks. Fox is on a roll, collecting four goals and nine points over his past nine appearances.

Brock Faber, MIN vs. WAS ($5,300): Faber's fantastic rookie campaign continues. The 21-year-old is on a four-game scoring streak, totaling a goal and seven points in that span. That's pushed him up to three markers and 27 points across 46 appearances.

