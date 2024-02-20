FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After an eventful 10-game slate Monday, the NHL will keep busy with an additional eight contests tonight. If you want something a bit smaller, though, FanDuel is offering a Late Night slate, which includes Colorado hosting the Canucks (9:00 p.m. ET start), the Predators visiting Vegas (10:00) and LA's home match against the Blue Jackets (10:30). There's also an After Hours option that includes just the last two contests.

Whatever path you want to take, I have some recommendations for tonight's action that might help.

SLATE PREVIEW

If you're looking for a recommendation of what to watch, you might want to consider New Jersey's road game against Washington, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Devils are four games behind Detroit in the battle for the second wild-card spot and Washington is eight points back in the same race. With the trade deadline fast approaching, these two teams don't have much time left to prove to management that they still have a chance of succeeding in this campaign, so every point right now is critical.

The Capitals in particular should play with a sense of desperation tonight, both due to Washington being further behind in the battle for a playoff berth and because the squad has been fading fast, dropping eight of its last 10 contests.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. OTT ($8,300): I make this recommendation with a touch of caution because the Senators are a solid team offensively, ranking 10th with 3.37 goals per game. However, they'll be facing a hot goaltender in Bobrovsky, who has won his past six starts while saving 174 of 184 shots (.946 save percentage). Additionally, while Ottawa has a good forward corps, the 23-27-2 Senators aren't great overall, so even if they manage to do some damage, Bobrovsky still has a great chance of at least emerging with the win.

David Rittich, LAK vs. CLM ($8,000): Rittich's having a strong campaign with an 8-2-3 record, 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage across 15 games. He's also won four of his past five outings while saving 132 of 144 shots (.917 save percentage). There's a good chance of him holding off the Blue Jackets, who rank 22nd offensively with 2.92 goals per contest.

Nico Daws, NJD at WAS ($7,700): As noted above, the Capitals should play with desperation, but that won't necessarily translate into results. Washington has been dreadful offensively, scoring just 2.42 goals per game, 30th in the league. Daws has been mediocre this campaign, posting a 6-6-0 record, 2.93 GAA and .912 save percentage in 12 contests, but he's on a roll with a 2.02 GAA and a .942 save percentage over his past four appearances, making him a nice option after factoring in his low price.

VALUE PLAYS

Thomas Novak, NAS at VGK ($4,500): Novak is playing some great hockey with three goals and six points over his last six games. He'll look to maintain that level against a tired Vegas squad that's playing in its second road contest in as many days.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. OTT ($4,200): Lundell will enter tonight on a three-game scoring streak in which he's contributed three goals and five points. He's got a good chance of extending that run against Ottawa, which ranks 30th defensively with 3.58 goals allowed per contest.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR vs. DAL ($3,700): Kakko was limited to three goals and four points over his first 26 contests this year, but he's finally turned a corner. The 23-year-old has three goals and six points across his past eight outings and is on a four-game scoring streak, making him a great pick at his price.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild at Jets

Joel Eriksson Ek (C – $8,200), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,800), Matt Boldy (W - $7,500)

Minnesota also played Monday, which makes fatigue a concern, but it's hard to pass on a line that's been this effective, especially when you consider that the Jets also had a game yesterday, which helps negate that drawback.

Regardless, the important thing is this unit's unreal play. Kaprizov has provided 10 goals and 21 points over his last 11 contests. He's on a five-game scoring streak that includes three multi-point efforts. Eriksson Ek is on a five-game point run too and over his past 13 appearances, he's provided an incredible 13 goals and 23 points. Boldy certainly isn't a weak link either, having contributed four goals and 11 points across his past five outings, making this one of the hottest trios out there.

Devils vs. Capitals

Nico Hischier (C - $6,600), Jesper Bratt (W - $8,100), Ondrej Palat (W - $4,400)

With the Devils struggling to claw into a wild-card spot, Hischier has been doing his part to keep hope alive. The 25-year-old has supplied five goals and 12 points over his past eight contests, bringing him up to 18 goals and 38 points in 43 games this season. Bratt's been factoring in too with four goals and 12 points across his last 11 games. That gives him 20 goals and 58 points in 54 outings this year.

Palat isn't having nearly as good of a campaign -- eight goals and 22 points in 44 appearances -- but he's currently hot with three goals and eight points over his last eight contests, so he's a solid value play.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI at PIT ($7,800): Dobson has recorded at least a point in each of his last four games and has been held off the scoresheet just once in his past 10 contests, totaling a goal and 15 points in that span. He's up to seven goals and 58 points in 54 outings this campaign, which is good for third place in the defensemen scoring race.

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. OTT ($5,300): Forsling is having a solid season with eight goals and 27 points through 54 contests, but he's been especially effective recently. The 27-year-old is on a three-game scoring streak in which he's supplied a goal and five points. As noted above with Lundell, Ottawa is one of the easier teams in the league to score on.

Bowen Byram, COL vs. VAN ($3,600): Byram is having a decent, but not outstanding offensive campaign with eight goals and 19 points through 48 contests. Lately, though, he's providing fantastic value at his price point, supplying two goals and six points over his past three contests. Vancouver will be a tired adversary after also playing on Saturday and Monday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.