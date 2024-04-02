FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With eight games on the docket, we're in for a somewhat lighter night by the usual standards of a Tuesday during the NHL regular season, but there are still plenty of options to parse through. Here are my recommendations for tonight's action.

SLATE PREVIEW

Pittsburgh, the Islanders and Florida are each playing in the second half of a back-to-back and for the third time in four days, so fatigue might be a factor for those squads. That's particularly true of the Penguins, who have spent that full three games in four days stretch on the road. The Devils and Canucks are going into tonight's action rested, but their lineup decisions might be influenced by the fact that each squad will play again Wednesday.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, CAL vs. ANA ($8,000): Markstrom needed to stop just 16 of 18 shots to earn a 4-2 victory over LA on Saturday. While getting that light of a workload against the Kings in usual, it would be less surprising if he wasn't challenged too much versus Anaheim, which ranks 30th in goals per game (2.41) and shots per contest (26.8). Markstrom has had a somewhat inconsistent campaign, but his 2.69 GAA and .908 save percentage across 44 appearances is solid, and he earned a 25-save shutout in his last meeting against Anaheim on Dec. 21.

Charlie Lindgren, WAS at BUF ($7,900): The Capitals are locked in a tight battle for a playoff spot, so they should be highly motivated against the Sabres, who are set to miss the postseason. The Sabres have also been middling offensively this campaign, tying for 22nd with 2.95 goals per game. Lindgren has a 21-13-6 record, 2.71 GAA and .911 save percentage in 42 contests in 2023-24.

VALUE PLAYS

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON vs. FLA ($5,000): Slafkovsky has found another gear lately, scoring two goals and 10 points over his past 10 appearances. While the Panthers are typically a tough opponent, as noted above, they'll be playing for the third time in four days, so it might be difficult for them to slow the hot Canadiens forward.

Andrei Kuzmenko, CAL vs. ANA ($4,400): Kuzmenko is coming off back-to-back multi-point games, totaling two goals and four points in that span. He has a good opportunity to keep that run going against Anaheim, which is tied for 30th defensively with 3.61 goals allowed per contest.

Drew O'Connor, PIT at NJD ($4,300): While O'Connor has a modest 13 goals and 28 points in 71 appearances this season, he's managed three goals over his past four contests and has collected four markers and seven points across his last 10 outings. Due to Jake Guentzel being traded to Carolina, O'Connor is serving in a top-six role and is projected to play alongside Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust on Tuesday. Fatigue is a bit of a worry here given the Penguins' recent schedule, but O'Connor's low price point makes me willing to accept that risk.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Senators

Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $8,000), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,800), Matt Boldy (W - $7,700)

Barring a stunning end to the campaign, the Wild won't be making the season, but their top line is still rolling and should continue to be effective tonight versus the Senators, who rank 28th defensively with 3.47 goals allowed per contest.

Kaprizov is the highlight of this unit with an incredible 11 goals and 19 points over his past 12 contests. He's up to 37 tallies and 82 points in 66 appearances this season, putting him within striking distance of reaching the 40-goal milestone for the third straight campaign. While not nearly as hot, Boldy is on a three-game scoring streak in which he's supplied a goal and four points. The 22-year-old now has 25 goals and 59 points in 66 outings.

Eriksson Ek missed five straight games from March 14-23 because of a lower-body injury, but he returned Thursday. The 27-year-old has 30 goals and 61 points in 68 games in 2023-24.

Devils vs. Penguins

Nico Hischier (C - $7,700), Jesper Bratt (W - $7,500), Timo Meier (W - $7,300)

The Devils' top line is poised to have a strong game against the exhausted Penguins. In particular, Meier is in a good position to take advantage after totaling five goals and 10 points over his past five appearances. He's having a somewhat rough campaign overall with 24 goals and 46 points in 61 contests, but at least Meier's ending it on a positive note.

Bratt will enter tonight's action on a four-game scoring streak in which he's collected two goals and six points. The 25-year-old has tied his career high of 73 points (24 goals) in 74 contests, so he good reach a new high-water mark Tuesday.

Centering the line is Hischier, who has a goal and four points over his past two contests, bringing him up to 24 goals and 59 points in 63 outings this season.

DEFENSEMEN

MacKenzie Weegar, CAL vs. ANA ($7,000): The lowly Ducks will be given the daunting task of stopping one of the hottest defensemen in the league. Weegar has provided three goals and eight points over his last seven games, which brings him up to 18 markers and 44 points through 73 outings overall.

John Carlson, WAS at BUF ($6,700): Carlsson is far below his career highs, but he's still having a great campaign with eight goals and 46 points in 73 appearances. The Capitals defenseman is poised to finish on a high note too after supplying three goals and eight points over his past eight outings.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. PIT ($4,900): While Hughes isn't likely to win the Calder Trophy -- Brock Faber and Connor Bedard have a significant edge on him in that race -- the Devils blueliner is having a superb rookie campaign, contributing nine goals and 41 points through 74 outings. The 20-year-old has been especially effective recently with a goal and eight points over his past six contests. Further boosting his value in FanDuel leagues is how much of that offense has come on the power play -- five of his eight recent points were recorded during the man advantage, bringing him up to 22 power-play points overall.

