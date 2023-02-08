FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only two games on tap in the NHL on Wednesday. Vancouver is in New York to take on the Rangers while Minnesota travels to Dallas. All four teams are rested. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin. NYR vs. VAN ($8,1000): Shesterkin has not played since Jan. 25, although he did see action in the All-Star Game. Shesterkin should be well-rested and ready to go Wednesday. He is 21-8-7 with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage. While those numbers are down from his Vezina-winning season in 2021-22, they are still good enough to consider Shesterkin a top-five goaltender in the NHL. He faces the Canucks, who are 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.32 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($8,400): Oettinger snapped a three-game winless streak Monday -- losing all three in overtime -- as he turned aside 32 shots in a 3-2 win over Anaheim. He is 22-7-7 with a 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage this season, making him a top-five netminder in the NHL. Oettinger had his worst game of the season against the Wild, giving up four goals on 16 shots on Dec. 4, but bounced back Dec. 29, stopping 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over the same Wild team. Minnesota is 20th overall in NHL scoring as they are averaging 3.04 goals per contest.

VALUE PLAYS

Anthony Beauvillier, VAN at NYR ($4,900): Beauvillier made his Vancouver debut Monday, as he was dealt to the Canucks in the Bo Horvat deal 10 days ago. Beauvillier is seeing first line action with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko, and you cannot ask for better than that. He is also on the second power play at this time. Beauvillier was held off the scoresheet in his opening game with the Canucks, and has nine goals and 20 points in 50 games this season.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. VAN ($4,500): Lafreniere has finally started to look like the first overall pick in the 2020 Draft, as he has two goals and five points in his last five games, including the game-winner Monday. He has 12 shots on goal over his last four games as well as 10 hits as he is taking his game up a notch. Overall, Lafreniere has seven goals and 23 points in 49 games. Don't forget that he is still only 21 and has huge upside. He is playing alongside Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko on a very good third line for the Rangers.

Conor Garland, VAN at NYR ($5,000): Garland has nine goals and 26 points in 49 games, including a goal and four assists in his last five games. The former Coyotes is seeing action on the second line with J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua and also sees second line power play time where he has a goal and six points. Garland's shots on goal are down from the last two seasons but he is still averaging 2.06 shots per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Wild

Jason Robertson (W - $9,700), Joe Pavelski (W -$7,200), Roope Hintz (C - $7,800)

The Stars' top line are one-two-three in team scoring, despite Hintz missing eight games, including seven in January with an upper-body injury. Hintz has 21 goals and 47 points in 44 games and has been a stud on the power play with five goals and 16 points. Robertson is the star of the line as he has 33 goals and 67 points, good for a tie for eighth in NHL scoring. Robertson has a goal and two assists in two games against the Wild this season, while has three goals and five points against Vancouver. The third member of the line, Pavelski, has three assists in two games against Minnesota, giving the veteran 14 goals and 48 points in 52 games this season.

Rangers vs. Canucks

Mika Zibanejad (C-$8,000), Artemi Panarin (W-$7,200), Jimmy Vesey (W-$4,400)

Panarin and Zibanejad lead the Rangers in points with 52 apiece, while Vesey has only nine goals and 18 points, but does have two goals and an assist in his last four games. Panarin has 12 goals and 40 assists in 50 games to date, with two goals and 20 points on the power play. Zibanejad is coming off a two goal, one assist performance in a 5-4 victory over Calgary on Monday, as he also fired eight shots on goal. Zibanejad and Panarin see first line power play time, with Zibanejad picking up 14 goals and 22 points thus far. He is seeing a career high 3:52 of power play time this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NYR ($7,100): Hughes is having an outstanding season with five goals and 40 assists in 46 games. He has been on fire of late as he has four goals and 14 points in his last 11 contests. Hughes is strong on the power play, leading the Canucks from the point, where he has two goals and 22 points, nine shy of last season's career high of 31 assists. Hughes is averaging 4:06 on the power play, the most in his young career.

Calen Addison, MIN at DAL ($4,400): Addison is quarterbacking the Wild's first power play and has 17 assists with the man-advantage, giving him three goals and 25 points in 48 games this season. The 22-year-old has three assists in his last five games. He has value with only two games scheduled, to fill up your lineup.

