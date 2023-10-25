FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After a full set of 16 games Tuesday, the only contest set for Wednesday is Washington versus New Jersey. Given that every team played yesterday, this will naturally be the second half of a back-to-back for both squads.

SLATE PREVIEW

Alex Ovechkin ended his season-opening four-game goal drought Tuesday, but it was otherwise a bad night for the Capitals, who lost 4-1 to Toronto. Washington now has a 1-31 as it looks to turn things around, but things won't get any easier for the Capitals given the strength of New Jersey, which is 3-1-1.

CAPTAIN

Jack Hughes, NJD vs. WAS ($16,000): Hughes has been far and away the best player on either team so far this season. He collected four assists Tuesday, bringing him up to four goals and 14 points in five contests this year. Unlike other first-overall picks, Hughes took some time to adjust to the NHL, but he is firmly in the class of elite forwards at this point. He set career highs with 43 goals and 56 helpers in 2022-23, and it wouldn't be surprising if he did even better this campaign.

UTILITY

Alex Ovechkin, WAS vs. NJD ($13,500): Washington's offense has bordered on non-existent this season. Through five games, the Capitals have provided just six goals in regulation time. Ovechkin seems to be finding his way though. Not only did he snap his goal drought Tuesday, but he also fired 14 shots on net, which is particularly encouraging given that his shot count had been down this campaign -- he had just nine shots over his first four outings. Ovechkin is also now on a three-game point streak, having collected an assist last Wednesday versus Ottawa and Saturday against Montreal.

Tyler Toffoli, NJD at WAS ($12,000): Toffoli had a goal and three points over the Devils' first four contests this year, which is solid, but not as impressive as some of his peers. He had his first big game as a member of the Devils on Tuesday, though, scoring a hat trick to lead New Jersey past Montreal. Toffoli came finished the 2022-23 campaign with 34 goals and 73 points in 82 outings with Calgary and is presently serving on the Devils' first line and top power-play unit.

Jesper Bratt, NJD at WAS ($11,500): Bratt recorded 73 points in each of his last two seasons, and after seeing how he's performed in the early portion of the campaign, it's entirely possible the 25-year-old will exceed that mark in 2023-24. He's already accumulated three goals and nine points in five contests this year. Bratt was held off the scoresheet in his season debut but has recorded at least a point in each of his last four games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS at NJD ($8,000): Like the Capitals in general, Kuznetsov has struggled offensively, registering just an assist over his first five contests. For that price though, you're getting a high-end forward who is serving in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit. Kuznetsov had 12 goals and 55 points in 81 contests last season, and he's shown that he's capable of even greater heights, having surpassed the 70-point milestone on four occasions.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. WAS ($7,500): Unlike some of the other Devils players, Hughes hasn't been a major factor this season. Through five contests, he's recorded just one point (a goal). However, he's seeing time on the top power-play unit, so the potential is there for the 20-year-old to have a great night.

Rasmus Sandin, WAS at NJD ($7,000): There aren't a lot of great value plays with tonight's limited selection, but Sandin is an interesting choice at his current price. He hasn't recorded a point yet this campaign, but that's not surprising given Washington's general offensive malaise. In the long run, Sandin should still have a good season. He scored seven goals and 35 points in 71 contests last year, including 15 points in 19 contests after being acquired by Washington from Toronto.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.