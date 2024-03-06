FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have a light day ahead of us with only three games on the docket. Nights like this offer their own unique challenge given the lack of options, but there are still some good picks out there, so here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

All six teams playing today are rested, but the upcoming trade deadline Friday offers its own challenges. We might see some trades during the day that shake up the team's roster, and even if we don't, sellers may scratch a veteran or two they're interested in trading. Be particularly careful when selecting Buffalo, Ottawa and Anaheim skaters tonight for that reason. I recommend waiting as late as possible to lock in your roster tonight to avoid any surprises.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. BUF ($8,200): I said there are some good picks available tonight, but that doesn't extend to goaltending. Still, Samsonov is one of the less bad options, especially at a time when the Sabres have an eye toward the trade deadline. Samsonov has a 15-5-6 record, 3.23 GAA and .883 save percentage in 28 contests this season.

Anton Forsberg, OTT at ANA ($7,200): Due to the lack of appealing goaltender options tonight, there is certainly a temptation to skew toward cheap netminders. Forsberg in particular stands out in that regard because Anaheim, which ranks 29th offensively with 2.64 goals per game, is a favorable option. You'll need to be careful here, though. While Forsberg is projected to return from his lower-body injury and start tonight, at the time of writing, that hasn't been confirmed.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Drouin, COL vs. DET ($5,100): Drouin has been somewhat inconsistent this campaign, but he's on a solid stretch right now with a goal and four points across his past four games. It helps that Drouin is seeing time on the first power-play unit -- two of those four points have come with the man advantage. He's up to 11 goals and 36 points through 61 outings overall.

Daniel Sprong, DET at COL ($5,000): Sprong has been a steady contributor recently, supplying at least a point in five of his past seven contests as well as eight of his last 12 games. The 26-year-old is up to 16 markers and 39 points in 61 appearances in 2023-24.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,300), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,400), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,200)

There are a lot of compromises to be made on a night without many games, but taking the Avalanche's top unit isn't one of them. This is a trio that almost always delivers, and MacKinnon is at the heart of that with 39 goals and 105 points through 63 contests this season. He's entering Wednesday's action on a 10-game scoring streak in which he's supplied seven goals and 20 points.

Rantanen has provided at least a point in seven straight appearances, totaling two goals and seven assists in that span. He's up to 31 goals and 79 points in 63 outings this year.

Lehkonen has been limited this campaign due to injury, but the 28-year-old is healthy now and a solid third member of this top unit, providing nine goals and 20 points across 28 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. DET ($8,100): If you can fit it into your budget, Makar is a nice compliment to taking Colorado's top line. The 25-year-old defenseman has 14 goals and 66 points in 58 appearances this season, placing him second in the blueliner scoring race. Makar has remained sharp with a goal and six points over his last five contests.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET at COL ($5,300): Gostisbehere has fit in well with the Red Wings this season, supplying nine goals and 39 points in 60 contests. A lot of that production is thanks to his role on the top power-play unit, but recently he's been finding success at even strength. He has two goals and six points across his over six games, with just one of those points coming with the man advantage. However he gets them, though, he's a strong candidate to keep producing.

