FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are just three games on the docket tonight, but in the playoffs, there is no shortage of good players to choose from. Here are some recommendations to help you out.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tonight's action will start at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Maple Leafs hosting the Bruins for Game 3 of the tied series. Toronto will attempt to carry the momentum from Monday's victory, but the home-ice advantage might not matter much. The Leafs performed worse at home (22-15-4) than on the road (24-11-6) during the regular season, and Boston was a great road squad (26-11-4).

Dallas will then seek to rebound against Vegas in Game 2, starting at 9:30. The Stars were the only team to drop Game 1 at home, but in their defense, they're up against the defending Stanley Cup champions, so this was always going to be a hard-fought series. Lastly, Edmonton will host the Kings at 10:00. The Oilers took the series opener thanks in large part to a hat trick and a helper from Zach Hyman as well as an incredible five-assist night from Connor McDavid.

GOALIE

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at TOR ($8,200): All the teams playing tonight are superb offensively, so there is truly no great option in goal. However, Swayman was excellent against the Leafs in Game 1, saving 35 of 36 shots. He was also strong in the regular season, posting a 25-10-8 record, 2.53 GAA and .916 save percentage across 44 appearances.

VALUE PLAYS

Warren Foegele, EDM vs. LAK ($5,400): The Stars headlined Edmonton's 7-4 victory Monday, but Foegele chipped in too with a goal on five shots. He's in a groove right now, supplying four goals over his past four appearances.

Corey Perry, EDM vs. LAK ($4,200): This one is a shot in the dark, especially after the 38-year-old finished the 2023-24 regular season with just 12 goals and 22 points in 54 outings. However, he tends to step up in the playoffs, even this late in his career. Perry supplied two goals and five points across six contests with Tampa Bay in the 2023 postseason, bringing him up to 53 goals and 124 points through 197 career games. With that in mind, Perry's not a bad choice if you're fishing for a discount option.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers vs. Kings

Connor McDavid (C - $10,300), Zach Hyman (W - $9,500), Adam Henrique (W - $6,400)

I realize I'm leaning hard on the Oilers, but it's hard to pass up on Edmonton's top line. McDavid is unlikely to have another five-assist night -- in his entire career, Wayne Gretzky reached or exceeded that mark just twice in the playoffs -- but another multi-point game is a realistic expectation. After all, in addition to finishing 2023-24 with 32 goals and 132 points across 76 outings, McDavid has been an amazing playoff performer with 29 markers and 80 points in 50 appearances.

Hyman's hat trick and assist in Game 1 similarly might not be repeated, but he also should have a strong contest. He recorded 77 points in 80 regular-season outings, including a career-high 54 tallies.

Henrique, I have somewhat less faith in, but he has the benefit of playing alongside that amazing duo. Being on the top unit helped him collect a goal and an assist Monday.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LAK ($7,500): Clearly, I'm looking for Edmonton to have a big night offensively, and when the Oilers' scorers come alive, Bouchard usually gets in on the action. The 24-year-old defenseman set personal bests with 18 goals and 82 points in 81 regular-season appearances. He also collected four assists in the Oilers' playoff opener.

Noah Hanifin, VGK at DAL ($6,100): Hanifin played an important role in Vegas' 4-3 victory over Dallas in Game 1 with two assists. The 27-year-old defenseman has been fantastic recently, recording two goals and nine points over his past eight outings.

