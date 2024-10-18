Hurricanes at Penguins Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes (1-1-0) kick off a six-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-0) at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

The Hurricanes suffered a 4-1 setback in the season opener at Lenovo Center against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but Carolina bounced back by doubling up the New Jersey Devils 4-2 as a moderate favorite (-160) on Tuesday night.

If you've ever noticed why the Carolina Hurricanes usually play a game or two on the road, then hit the road for a long road trip out west each season, it's because of the North Carolina State Fair. The fairgrounds are located very close to Lenovo Center, formerly PNC Arena, so due to parking, traffic, etc., the Hurricanes, or NC State football, for that matter, do not play home games from Oct. 17-27.

For Carolina, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Shayne Gostisbehere, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal are each tied for the team lead with a goal apiece, and 12 different players have the early season lead with a single point.

The power play for Carolina was 0-for-1 against the Devils, while the penalty kill was 1-for-3. Against the Lightning, the Canes were 0-for-4 on the man advantage, while killing six penalties.

The Penguins picked up a 6-5 comeback victory in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, a second straight win. In Pittsburgh's three wins, it has scored exactly six goals, and in its two losses Oct. 9 in the opener against the New York Rangers, and a 4-2 setback at Toronto on Oct. 12, the Pens have totaled just two goals. That's literally the definition of feast or famine.

These teams met four times in the regular season during the 2023-24 season, and the Metropolitan Division rivals split the meetings. The home team was a perfect 4-0, with the Under cashing in each battle. Carolina is 6-2 in the past eight in the series since Nov. 29, 2022, with the Under going 8-1-1 in the past 10 meetings.

Frederik Andersen (0-1-0, 2.06 GAA, .905 SV%) is projected to get the starting nod in the Steel City, with the Pens expected to counter with Joel Blomqvist (2-1-0, 2.86 GAA, .913 SV%). The backup has forced his way into more action than expected thanks to a hot start.

Back The Great Dane and the Hurricanes on the road, despite the fact Blomqvist has been playing well in the crease, and the home team has won five straight in the series.

NHL Money Line Bets for Hurricanes at Penguins

Hurricanes ML (-148 at DraftKings)

Looking to the total, we have to back the Under based on the recent season series trends. The total has gone low at a 7-2-1 pace, including all four regular-season meetings in 2023-24.

For Carolina, the Under is 1-0-1 in two games to date, both on home ice. The Under was 3-2-1 in the final six regular-season road games in 2023-24, including a 4-1 loss in Pittsburgh on March 26.

As far as Pittsburgh is concerned, the Over is 3-1-1 in five games to date, so play the Under lightly. The Pens aren't slipping six past Carolina tendies on Friday like they did against the Canadiens, Red Wings and Sabres.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes at Penguins

Under 6.5 (-120 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Hurricanes at Penguins

For the player props in this game, it's never a good idea to play Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) wagers with an Under play. You're basically cheering against your total wager. Instead, let's get a little specific on some other stat plays.

Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust has logged six shots on goal (SOG) in each of his past two games. He missed the first two games dealing with a lower-body injury, and he was, excuse the pun, a little 'rusty' in his first game back Oct. 12 in Toronto with no points and a minus-2 rating. But he managed a power-play goal and an assist with six SOG Wednesday against Buffalo, and he appears to be playing with confidence again.

Bryan Rust Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (-155 at BetMGM)

As far as the visitors are concerned, no one has really been a standout on offense. We'll avoid any AGS or assist props, and focus on SOG here, too. Last season, Staal was blanked in four games against the Penguins, his former team, but he did have nine SOG. Let's go with Staal getting to at least two shots on Friday.