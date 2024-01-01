Hutch's Hockey: Crease Crisis

December was a rough month for goalie injuries. In my home league, five of the top 25 goalies are currently injured. Stretch it out a little farther, and it's seven of the top 36.

That's not the only problem between the pipes. There's also a lot of teams stubbornly sticking with a struggling goalie. The Devils come to mind -- Vitek Vanecek remains the starter, though he's done little to maintain that role. Linus Ullmark has been awful this month, but he's still getting every other game. John Gibson's strong start to the year is virtually gone. Joonas Korpisalo is far away from being even average. The less said about Ilya Samsonov's performance, the better, especially since it earned him a spot on waivers.

With this many injuries and poor performances out there, it leads to attrition in fantasy. Goalie is a position where supply is already limited. I'm a firm believer that there are some goalies you have to keep around due to workload. You don't have to roll them out there for every start -- be selective with matchups where you can. If they're still getting half the starts for their team, there's value to be had in volume even if the numbers stink.

Ideally, you've got one or two goalies you trust completely, and you can ride those guys. If you're navigating a crease crisis, it's time to check the waiver wire for help. You can afford to punt a week in head-to-head formats or just tread water for a while in rotisserie. You've got to get the most out of the games your goalies play.

The top goalie of the last month is one available in 56 percent of Yahoo formats as of Sunday. He's gone 5-2-3 with a 1.80 GAA and a .939 save percentage in December. It's Joey Daccord, who has some long-term appeal beyond being a patchwork option for fantasy goaltending. Philipp Grubauer didn't exactly have the firmest grip on the Kraken's starting job before sustaining a lower-body injury that has kept him out week-to-week. Daccord's done everything asked of him while handling a huge workload. His best work in that span was going 1-0-1 with three goals allowed against the Kings over two games as well as wins over the Panthers and Flyers. Chris Driedger had a good spot start, but the crease belongs to Daccord.

Speaking of the Flyers, Samuel Ersson has made his mark recently. He's seen his workload increase when Carter Hart was dealing with an illness, but Ersson's also done enough to earn a sustainable bump in playing time. He's gone 5-2-1 in December while allowing 18 goals on 222 shots, good for a .919 save percentage. Ersson's rest-of-season outlook is less rosy than Daccord's -- Hart is the starter for a Flyers team that's either surprisingly good or punching above its weight. Either way, goaltending isn't a concern.

We're not too far removed from Connor Ingram running away with the starting job in Arizona, but it's already over. Karel Vejmelka has reclaimed a 50-50 split of the crease over the last two weeks, winning four of his five appearances with a 2.08 GAA and a .926 save percentage in that span. This is a team that's 12-5-0 at home, and the Coyotes are at home for five straight to open January. The quality of opponents is a concern, but Vejmelka should maintain his playing time. If he gets hot, the crease could be his for a while since the Coyotes are firmly in the playoff race.

If you're not concerned about wins, Petr Mrazek could help you get some extra games. Arvid Soderblom is simply not NHL ready -- at least not behind a young and struggling defense. Mrazek is far from consistent, as he's given up four or more goals in six of his 11 outings in December, but he rarely gives a plainly average performance. He can steal a game, but it's best to deploy him when he's got a good matchup.

For those targeting wins, Martin Jones is the guy you're after. He's just 4-3-0 over eight appearances this season, but he plays behind a top-notch offense with the Maple Leafs. Jones has a pedestrian 2.73 GAA and a solid .915 save percentage so far. The 33-year-old is not a long-term solution for Toronto or fantasy mangers, but he could help in January until a better option emerges. The starter job's his until Joseph Woll (ankle) returns.

If you're not in need of goaltending help, focus on picking up some skaters this week. The one piece of due diligence for the week is to check on Patrick Kane -- he's still available in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday. The winger has been everything Detroit could have asked for with six goals and seven assists over his first 13 games of the season. He started slow, but he's gotten right into a groove in short order. The hip isn't a concern right now, and it's tough to envision his offense slowing down much this season.

Kris Letang hogged the headlines when he went off for six assists Wednesday versus the Islanders, and rightfully so. That's among the best single-game performances by a defenseman ever. Not to be ignored, his defense partner Marcus Pettersson had four helpers in that contest. Eight of Pettersson's 14 assists on the year have come over the last six games. He's not for everyone -- he'll help in deeper formats, especially those that count blocked shots. His offense surfaces once or twice a season to create wider appeal, but he's a short-term solution for most fantasy rosters.

Need a player who will help shore up your bench depth without hurting your numbers much? Adam Henrique is out there for you. The ever-versatile two-way forward has six goals and two assists over his last 10 games. The Ducks have mainly used him in a third-line role this season, but he still sees power-play time and shorthanded work. He's got a combined 10 points in special-teams situations, accounting for more than half of his 19 points on the year. Henrique is also the first in line to get top-six minutes if there's an injury to one of the regulars. He'll have to wait for now, but the path to a bigger role is there if Troy Terry (upper body) ends up out for an extended period of time.

Marcus Johansson has put together a solid December, with 12 points over 14 games. New head coach John Hynes has gotten a little more out of the Wild's middle-six than Dean Evason did to begin the campaign. Johansson is purely a points and shots play for fantasy, and he might even chip in some power-play production along the way. He can be streaky, so I'm not expecting his surge on offense to last through all of January, but he's worth a look.

Timothy Liljegren fell off the fantasy radar when he missed 17 games with a high-ankle sprain. His case isn't all that strong now either, but someone has to step into power-play time on the second unit for the Maple Leafs, and he's the best one to fit the bill. He's got five points over his last five contests as well, though he remains in a bottom-four role. Liljegren is passable defensively with a slight physical edge, so he projects as stable even if the offense is a little less than what fantasy managers want -- he'll be most helpful in deep formats where blue-line options are limited.

There's a case to be made for Cole Sillinger working his way back into fantasy circles. He's got five points over his last six contests -- it's not a massive surge by any means, but it's his best stretch of the season. It's a little concerning he's been a non-factor on the power play, but he's seeing a larger role than his third-line assignment would indicate. He's at 14 points through 33 contests overall while shooting 6.8 percent. Sillinger's still got room to grow, but at 20 years old and in his third campaign, I'd add him in deep formats to see if he can post a strong second half.

To round out this week's offerings, a couple of Blackhawks veterans are on the radar. Jason Dickinson has racked up three goals and an assist over his last five games. He's already at 18 points through 36 contests this season, putting him on track for a career year. He's a middle-six forward who can chip in some hits, blocked shots and shorthanded points. Dickinson's also plus-9 on the season, which is impressive for any Chicago forward in the last few years.

Nick Foligno has done well lately too, racking up four goals and an assist over his last seven games. He's stepped into the Blackhawks' lineup with the ability to play anywhere on the wings. He's at 17 points and 79 hits through 36 contests. The offense is a little surprising but certainly not out of his abilities when given top-six minutes on occasion. He's also seen plenty of power-play time. Foligno gets a bigger boost when alongside Connor Bedard, so keep an eye on the team's forward trios, which have changed often.

With that, Happy New Year to everyone. We're rapidly approaching the midway mark for the fantasy season, and with the holidays in the rear-view mirror, it's time to get back to focusing on climbing up the standings. Getting through the injury troubles will be important for the month ahead. Even if your team is healthy, it's always worth looking to add a hot player. Give the wire a peek and I'll be back next Monday with more suggestions.