Hutch's Hockey: Wake Up Calls

When news broke last week that Kris Letang had suffered another stroke, it hit home for me. It instantly took me back to when he had his first one as an otherwise healthy 27-year-old.

"That can't be right -- strokes only happen to older people, don't they?" No, they don't. Age increases the risk, but like many medical conditions, strokes can pop up at any age. On one hand, it's very scary to think that an NHL player could have to deal with such a thing during his career. On the other, I'm glad that he's been able to get quick treatment both times, and that he hasn't lost his career to what is an immensely serious issue.

I've seen firsthand what strokes can do. I've seen it in my own family and with some of my friends' relatives too. The potential long-term effects vary from person to person, but I think I've seen some of the worst that can happen. In some cases, it can really take the essence of a person away from them.

Know the signs and symptoms, so you can identify them in yourself and your loved ones. If you haven't had to witness the effects of a stroke, count yourself among the lucky ones. I wouldn't wish these things on anyone -- they're truly awful, even in minor ones. I'm thankful that Letang appears to be able to continue his career, and I hope he is able to do so with good health. I hope he can retire on his own terms. I'm also thankful for his doctors for getting him the advice and attention he needed in a timely manner. Hockey will be around when he's ready, but this is a moment to wish the best for the man, not the player.

Now for some recommendations this week. Joel Eriksson Ek has been lighting it up with five goals and seven assists over the last eight games. The 25-year-old doesn't have the top-line gig for the Wild, but he essentially serves that function with tougher assignments at even strength. On the power play, he's a net-front presence capable of tipping in shots and collecting rebounds. Sam Steel won't between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello forever, and while it might not be Eriksson Ek who gets the next look there, he's too good to leave on the waiver wire.

Another down-the-lineup center making some noise is the Sabres' Dylan Cozens, who has gone off for 13 points in his last eight games. Five of those points have come on the power play, where he's working on the first unit. The Sabres' offense is third in the league with 3.8 goals per game this season, so there's plenty to go around. The power play also ranks highly in sixth place, converting at a 27.4 percent clip. He's a first-rounder from 2019, so he's not going to be out there in dynasty formats, but redraft managers need to go get him on their rosters ASAP.

It's weird to think the Hurricanes have been worse than expected so far -- they're sitting on 33 points in 25 games, only behind the sudden juggernauts from New Jersey. It doesn't feel like they're bad, just not dominant. As such, second-year winger Seth Jarvis has slipped through the cracks a bit, especially after starting the season slow. That's quickly becoming a footnote, as he has two goals and three assists over his last five games. He's still on the top line, though the return of Teuvo Teravainen could prompt a shuffle at any moment. Hot is hot, and Jarvis' offense right now is like that moment before the pan really starts to sizzle.

Outside of Erik Karlsson, there's been virtually no reason to look at the Sharks' defense. Matt Benning is giving me a reason to look deeper. For the record, I don't think he's capable of keeping up his season pace -- he's got a goal and nine assists in 28 games this year, with six of those helpers coming in the last eight contests. He'll give you two things primarily: blocked shots and hits. What tips the scales in his favor for now is a role on the second power-play unit. He earned his first power-play point in four years Sunday. Benning's a deep-league streamer, but you might as well enjoy the production while it lasts.

In a similar vein, Brayden McNabb has four assists in his last six games for the Golden Knights. About half of that span coincides with Alex Pietrangelo's absence from the team due to personal reasons. While fantasy managers undoubtedly wish the best for Pietrangelo and hope for a quick resolution to the private matter, McNabb's added playing time and productivity warrant attention. For the year, he's at nine assists, 61 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating in 26 contests -- that's not exactly a one-trick pony, especially on a team of this quality. Again, this is more for deep leagues, and unlike Benning, McNabb's seeing his usual next-to-nothing with the man advantage.

As my returning readers know, when my eyes wander to the Eastern Conference, it's usually to look at the Devils. This time, it's Erik Haula getting the attention. As with most things New Jersey this season, a player jumping into the top six is where things get interesting. Over his last nine games, Haula has produced a goal and six assists while working on the second line. He's added 19 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in that span. It's come at the expense of a favored sleeper pick in Yegor Sharangovich, but chase the role with this team. It's Haula's time to shine -- let him do it on your roster.

Last week, I gave a lot of love for my early Rookie of the Year pick, Matty Beniers. What I failed to do was give proper credit to his linemates. Jared McCann has been a force lately with six goals and two assists in his last eight games. He was a little slow coming back from injury in early November, but it's been instant chemistry since he went on Beniers' left side.

On the opposite wing: old friend Jordan Eberle. The 32-year-old has had me going back and forth on him in the past, but he's on one of his best runs in the last two years. He's picked up three goals and nine assists in his last nine games. The Kraken balance their usage among three lines pretty evenly, so there's not a lot of playing time with either McCann or Eberle, but they're getting it done. Both are rostered on less than 20 percent of Yahoo! teams, so they're there if you need them.

I was a little ahead of the curve on two of the top goalies on the rise. I was calling for Spencer Martin last week, and I'll double that now that Thatcher Demko (lower body) is out six weeks. The week before, I wanted you to take a look at Pyotr Kochetkov. With no news on Frederik Andersen (lower body), keep running with him.

This week, the easy call would be Charlie Lindgren. Darcy Kuemper (upper body) was hurt Saturday, and there's not much known beyond the wonderfully vague day-to-day.

If you want to look elsewhere, Dan Vladar is making a case for more attention. He's just 3-4-1 on the year, but he's won his last two starts and he's also been a victim of poor support from his offense. It's not often a Vezina Trophy nominee from a year before is at risk of losing his playing time, but that's what's happening here with Jacob Markstrom. Head coach Darryl Sutter cares not for nostalgia or individual accolades -- he'll go with the hot hand every time. Vladar's worth a look at least as a streaming option.

Aside from his loss Sunday to the Red Wings, Joonas Korpisalo had at least put together some strong outings. He's allowed 10 goals over his last four games, but he's gone 1-3-0 in that span. The important thing here is that he's starting, while Elvis Merzlikins sits. Investing in the Columbus crease -- behind a banged-up defense that already wasn't particularly good when healthy -- is a risky play, but Korpisalo can get you starts and might not torpedo your ratios. If your format counts saves, he's likely to rack up plenty of those too.

Usually, I want to drive home a fantasy-hockey-related point in my signoff. This week, it hasn't been on my mind as much, given the heavy wake-up call out of Pittsburgh.

What I do want to say is that, generally, you know your body better than anyone else. You've lived your experiences and you know why your knee gets tired or your headaches always seem to be in the same spot. Obviously, I'm a writer and not a doctor, so don't take my advice as gospel here, but if something doesn't feel right, follow up on it. Healthcare can be (wildly) expensive, but it's money well spent if it spares you from pain and suffering down the line. We can't all be as fortunate to have the privilege of being a professional athlete like Letang and many others that have dealt with countless other conditions, but that doesn't mean we should choose inaction with our health. Take care of yourselves, both physically and mentally -- the world is better with you in it.