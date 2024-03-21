Kraken at Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 21st

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Kraken at Golden Knights

The Kraken (28-27-12) travel to meet the Golden Knights (36-25-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN.

The NCAA Tournament takes front and center on Thursday, but puckheads can still get their hockey fix on ESPN in the late window. Kraken fans might not want to tune in, though. Seattle has dropped five in a row, collecting just a single point out of a possible 10 in that span. The good news is that lone point game against Vegas at Climate Pledge Arena on March 12 in a 5-4 OT loss.

Seattle got things off on the right foot in that OTL. After a scoreless first period, Andre Burakovsky opened the scoring at just 4:14 of the second period, but Jonathan Marchessault scored on the power play, and Pavel Dorofeyev gave the visitors a 2-1 lead heading to the room after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Kraken were rejuvenated, with Matty Beniers, Brandon Tanev and Oliver Bjorkstrand coming through with three goals in the first 11:30 to take a 4-2 lead. Again, though, the home side couldn't hold it. William Karlsson halved the lead just 53 seconds after Bjorkstrand's goal, and Marchessault scored with the extra attacker to force OT. Jack Eichel came through at 3:01 of the extra session, beating Philipp Grubauer, as VGK completed the comeback.

Adin Hill made 26 saves on 30 shots in that OTW in Seattle, but Logan Thompson (18-12-5, 2.82 GAA, .904 SV%, 1 SO) is confirmed to face the Kraken on home ice Thursday. For the visitors, Grubauer (10-11-2, 2.87 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to get the nod.

Vegas has won four of the past five games in this series, and eight of 10 meetings since Nov. 9, 2021. In fact, VGK has won eight of nine games indoors if you take out a 3-0 win by Seattle on New Year's Day outdoors in the Winter Classic as slight underdogs.

The Kraken just don't have it this season, and after an exciting postseason in 2022-23, they'll likely be on the couch this year. The Golden Knights were 2-8-1 in 11 games between Feb. 12-March 7, posting just five out of a possible 22 points. But they're 3-2-0 in their past five outings, including a win over the Kraken. Back the home side lightly on the puck line.

NHL Money Line Bets for Kraken at Golden Knights

Golden Knights PL (-1.5, +136 at DraftKings)

As far as the total is concerned, the Over has a slight 8-5 edge in the past 13 games for the visitors, including the Over against VGK in the most recent meeting. On the road, Seattle has cashed the Over in the past two games.

For the home side, the Golden Knights have hit the Over in three of the past five outings, while the total has gone night at a 10-3 clip in the past 13 outings. In their building, the Golden Knights have cashed the Over in four of the past six skates at The Fortress.

While all of that sounds well and good, we've seen the total go low in five of the past six meetings in this series, including three straight Under results at T-Mobile Arena. The losing team has had one or no goals in four of the past five meetings, with the losing team going for two or fewer goals in nine of the past 10 meetings.

NHL Totals Bets for Kraken at Golden Knights

Under 6 (-115 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Kraken at Golden Knights

We're targeting the Under for this Western Conference battle, but we'll still target at least one Anytime Goal Scorer, but for the visitors, we'll end up going another way.

For the visitors, Beniers simply needs two shots on goal (SOG) to hit his target. It's a little on the pricey side, costing nearly two times your potential return, but it's worth it. He should be a slam-dunk Over play for SOG.

Matty Beniers Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-185 at BetMGM)

For the home side, it's all about Marchessault right now. He lit the lamp against the Tampa Bay Lightning last time out, multiplying up by 1 1/2 times. He has six goals across the past five games, lighting the lamp in three of those outings with one power-play goal, too. Keep striking while the iron is hot.