NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers

This article is part of our NHL Barometer series.

Ryan Hartman , C, MIN – Hartman scored 34 goals and 65 points in a breakout 2021-22 season but was unable to repeat that success last year. He was held to 15 goals and 37 points in just 59 games while seeing his ice time cut by almost two minutes a game. Hartman had just one goal his first four games but has stepped up lately, notching a hat trick October 24 and five lamplighters and three helpers his last five contests. Hartman has Joel Eriksson Ek to contend with in the top-six for Minnesota, so temper your expectations a little, though we saw what Hartman could do two seasons ago.

Sean Couturier , C, PHI – The Flyers have been one of the surprising early success stories of the season. One major reason for their strong start is the return and play of Couturier. Two back surgeries limited Couturier to 29 games in 2021-22 and a season on the sidelines last year. Now healthy — or as healthy as he may get — Couturier is once again centering Philly's first line and has notched a pair of goals and six helpers in nine games. Roll with Couturier for as long as he's in the lineup.

This week's article includes a pair of buy-low wingers in Chi-town, Bread rising, a pair of goalies rolling, Ottawa without a top-four d-man long-term and the Gus Bus with a flat tire or two.

First Liners (Risers)

Sean Couturier, C, PHI – The Flyers have been one of the surprising early success stories of the season. One major reason for their strong start is the return and play of Couturier. Two back surgeries limited Couturier to 29 games in 2021-22 and a season on the sidelines last year. Now healthy — or as healthy as he may get — Couturier is once again centering Philly's first line and has notched a pair of goals and six helpers in nine games. Roll with Couturier for as long as he's in the lineup.

Ryan Hartman, C, MIN – Hartman scored 34 goals and 65 points in a breakout 2021-22 season but was unable to repeat that success last year. He was held to 15 goals and 37 points in just 59 games while seeing his ice time cut by almost two minutes a game. Hartman had just one goal his first four games but has stepped up lately, notching a hat trick October 24 and five lamplighters and three helpers his last five contests. Hartman has Joel Eriksson Ek to contend with in the top-six for Minnesota, so temper your expectations a little, though we saw what Hartman could do two seasons ago.

Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR – There is hot, there is scorching and there is Panarin. His goal and assist Monday extended Panarin's season-opening point streak to nine games, during which he's notched five goals and 10 assists with eight of those points coming on the man-advantage. Last we saw Panarin, he was suffering through another brutal postseason, and while that will be the story of his year for the Rangers' faithful, those in regular season fantasy leagues could care less. Panarin has posted at least 92 points his last three full seasons and is on early pace to exceed that mark.

Jeff Skinner, LW, BUF – After looking washed up and on the downside of his career, Skinner re-found his game two seasons ago. He posted 33 goals and 30 assists in 2021-22, then exceed those totals last season with 35 markers, 47 helpers and a plus-15 rating. Skinner is off to another strong start with five goals and four apples in nine games while skating on Buffalo's second line with Casey Mittelstadt and John-Jason Peterka. Skinner should remain in the middle of the Sabres' attack.

Mikey Anderson, D, LA – Anderson showed signs of a fantasy breakout last season, going from eight points in 57 games to five goals and 15 assists with a plus-20 rating in 77 games last year. In addition, he dished out 162 hits while blocking 129 shots. Anderson is showing that breakout was no fluke, as he is up to seven points — hitting the scoresheet in six games — in eight contests. Lest you think Anderson has been shirking his defensive responsibilities, he also has 17 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-five rating. Be aware, though, that all of this production has come with almost no power-play ice time, so tread a little lightly.

Jakob Chychrun, D, OTT – Chychrun has always teased with his offensive talent but has struggled to remain healthy. Forty-one points and 68 games are his career-highs. With Ottawa now missing Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion) and Artem Zub (upper body), the Senators' blueline has been strafed, upping the pressure on Chychrun. So far, he's been up to the task, notching four goals and as many assists in eight games. Along with Jake Sanderson, he should log major minutes, especially on the power play, while the team is shorthanded.

Thatcher Demko, G, VAN – Demko suffered through an injury-plagued and regression-filled season last year, but a look beyond the overall numbers shows a bit more. As we noted in our season outlook, Demko was awful to begin 2022-23, posting an .883 save percentage before suffering a groin injury that cost him nearly three months. Once he returned, Demko looked more like himself, posting a .918 save percentage over his last 17 games of the season. The 27-year-old has built on that strong finish, allowing more than two goals in just one outing, giving up nine tallies on 140 shots overall in five games for a .936 save percentage.

Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS – Rumors of Boston's demise — at least so far — look to have been greatly exaggerated. Despite the losses of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins are 7-0-1 in their first games. A big reason for the team's success has once again been the performance of Linus Ullmark and Swayman. The latter has won all four of his starts with a 1.26 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage. He has allowed just five goals during that span as he continues to build off the success he had his first two seasons in the league.

Others include Dylan Strome, Adam Fantilli, Mika Zibanejad, William Karlsson, J.T. Miller. Frank Vatrano, Tyler Toffoli, Jack Roslovic, Teuvo Teravainen, Troy Terry, Travis Konecny, Adrian Kempe, Travis Sanheim, Adam Fox, Filip Hronek, Pavel Mintyukov, Victor Hedman, Jonathan Quick, Logan Thompson, Igor Shesterkin, and Joseph Woll.

Buy Low

Philipp Kurashev/Taylor Raddysh, RW, CHI – This one is a little bit of a projection. Kurashev skated on Chicago's top line next to Connor Bedard on Friday, scoring the game-winning goal on the power play. Not to be outdone, Raddysh scored on his only shot in the same game. One of the two will get the prime placement of skating next to Bedard. For now, it's Kurashev, but the next game it could be Raddysh. If targeting one, I would go for Raddysh, as he has a bit more offensive talent and upside, but if you have the roster space, add both.

Training Room (Injuries)

Thomas Chabot, D, OTT – Profiled as a Faller last week, Chabot will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured hand suffered last Thursday while blocking a shot. His absence leaves a major hole on the Ottawa defense, as Chabot averaged at least 24 minutes a game each of the last five seasons, including this year. Chabot was placed on long-term injured reserve giving the Senators a little cap flexibility and role while the defenseman is sidelined.

Others include Shane Pinto (41-game suspension for gambling), Patrik Laine (upper body, placed on injured reserve last Monday), Sam Bennett (lower body, could make season debut Monday), Jamie Drysdale (upper body, on injured reserve), David Savard (broken left hand, injured last Monday, will miss 6-to-8 weeks), John Gibson (injured during and left Monday's game), and Devon Levi (lower body, might be available to suit up as the backup goalie Wednesday against Philadelphia).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Jakub Vrana, RW, STL – Vrana was on my list of sleeper wingers before the season. A deadline trade last year gave Vrana a fresh start in St. Louis, and he cashed in on the opportunity with 10 goals and four assists over 20 contests with his new team. I expected him to build off that success and post 40+ points this season. How wrong have I been, as Vrana was a healthy scratch by head coach Craig Berube on Thursday and Friday. Eventually Vrana will get back in the lineup and probably in the top-six, but for now, he belongs on your waiver wire.

Cam York, D, PHI – As someone who has York rostered in one of his home leagues, I was expecting the young d-man to take a major step forward with Ivan Provorov now in Columbus. This has not been the case the first eight games of the season, as Travis Sanheim has been the blueliner that has raised his game with eight points, while York has a goal and a pair of helpers. Coach John Tortorella is still using York more than 23 minutes a game, including just under three on the man-advantage, so don't move on from York just yet.

Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN – The Gus Bus is still a favorite of mine, but the chassis is shaking a bit and the tires are looking a little bald. After posting a 41-save shutout in Minnesota's opener, Gustavsson has surrendered 22 goals in his subsequent five starts. The 25-year-old netminder is now 2-2-1 with a subpar 4.36 goals-against average and .885 save percentage to start the campaign. Marc-Andre Fleury started Friday and Sunday, losing both games, likely giving Gustavsson another shot this week. Another poor game or two from Gustavsson and the Flower could be between the pipes even more.

Others include Barrett Hayton, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Matt Duchene, Mason Marchment, Blake Wheeler, Dawson Mercer, Drake Batherson, Jacob Markstrom (0-5-1 last six games) and Joonas Korpisalo

Sell High

Ryan Strome, C, ANA – I debated several players here, including Strome's teammate, Frank Vatrano, but landed on Strome. After posting a disappointing 41 points with a minus-30 rating in the first year of the five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Ducks in July of 2022, Strome has exploded out of the games this season. Strome has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight contests and has already posted 11 points in nine games. Keep in mind that his career-high is 59 points, Vatrano is on fire, Trevor Zegras has yet to hit his stride and Leo Carlsson looms as well.