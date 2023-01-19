NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Betting Picks for Devils vs. Kraken

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for January 20: Devils vs. Kraken

The New Jersey Devils (29-12-3) wrap up a five-game road trip at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken (26-14-4) on Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. ET.

This is the first of two regular-season meetings, with the Kraken traveling to meet the Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Feb. 9.

The home team has won each of the two previous meetings between these organizations, with the Kraken posting a 4-3 win in a shootout last April 16 as the Over connected.

New Jersey has won five consecutive games, including a perfect 4-0 mark in the first four games on the road trip.

Seattle knows all about winning on the road, as it just headed east and completed an amazing 7-0 road trip, becoming the first team in NHL history to rattle off victories in each of its games on a seven-game road odyssey.

The Devils have cashed the Over in six consecutive outings, too, while scoring four or more goals in each of the five games during the team's win streak. It also has three or more goals in nine consecutive outings.

The Kraken lit the lamp 41 times in an eight-game win streak from Jan. 1-14, averaging 5.1 goals per game (GPG). However, the offense has dried up in the past two games against the Tampa Bay Lightning at CPA, and on the road against the Edmonton Oilers, as Seattle has been outscored 9-3 in the two-game slide.

Vitek Vanecek (18-5-2, 2.37 GAA, .914 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to be in the crease for the visitors, while the Kraken are expected to counter with the red-hot Martin Jones (21-6-3, 2.84 GAA, .895 SV%, 3 SO).

The Devils have been getting tremendous production from the likes of Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt on the trip, with Hughes going for three goals and six points in the past three outings, while Bratt is good for three goals and five points with a plus-6 rating during the same span. Yegor Sharangovich has lent a helping hand with four helpers in the past three outings, too.

New Jersey's offense has been on fire lately, and they're playing the better hockey. Look for the Devils to grab the first-ever win in this series. The Devils are also a ridiculous 11-0 in the past 11 tries against Pacific Division teams, and you simply can't bet against that.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Devils vs. Kraken

Devils ML (-125 at BetMGM)

The Devils have cashed the Over in six consecutive outings, while going 4-0 in the past four road outings. In addition, the Over is 4-0 in the past four games against Western Conference teams, while hitting at a 5-0-1 clip in the past six games against teams with a winning overall mark.

The Over is also a ridiculous 10-1 in the past 11 games by New Jersey following a straight-up victory.

For the Kraken, the Under has been the rule lately, going 12-3-1 in the past 16 games at home, while cashing at a 13-4-3 mark in the past 20 games against Eastern Conference teams.

However, Seattle is playing in the fourth game in six days, and the Over is 4-1-2 in the past seven for the Kraken when playing in the fourth game in a 4-in-6 situation. Play the Over, but not too heavy, with just a half-unit only.

NHL Totals Bets for Devils vs. Kraken

Over 6.5 (+100 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Devils vs. Kraken

For player props, there are a handful of intriguing option for Thursday's marquee matchup on the left coast.

New Jersey's Dawson Mercer has gained a lot of offensive confidence on the road trip, going for two goals and five points on the four-game trip so far, while posting a plus-7 rating. As such, it's a good bet to play Mercer to grab at least one point in Seattle.

Dawson Mercer Over 0.5 Points (+114 at FanDuel)

As mentioned, Jersey's Hughes has been red-hot lately, going for nine goals and 14 points in just eight games in the month of January, including a goal in San Jose on Monday. He has went without a goal just twice in the nine games since the ball dropped on Times Square to ring in 2023, too. Look for Hughes to beat Jones and light the lamp in Seatown.

Jack Hughes Over 0.5 Goals (+138 at FanDuel)

Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand is a little more of a long shot in this one, but it is worth a roll of the dice. Bjorkstrand has managed assists in three of the past five outings. As such, you have teo take a chance on this prop for a chance to multiply your initial wager by 2 1/2 times.