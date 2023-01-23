NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Betting Picks for Panthers vs. Rangers

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for January 21: Panthers vs. Rangers

The Florida Panthers (23-20-5) travel to meet the New York Rangers (25-14-7) in the first of a two-game quick hitter against Metropolitan Division foes on the road.

This is the second of three regular-season meetings, and it's the first and only meeting at Madison Square Garden. The Blueshirts posted a 5-3 win over the Cats on New Year's Day in Sunrise as the Over easily connected.

The Panthers, who posted the most points in the NHL to claim the President's Trophy last season, enters Monday's game on a season-high five-game point streak (4-0-1).

The Rangers have been a little inconsistent lately, losing two of the past three outings, including a 3-1 loss last time out at home against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. New York is 3-2-1 in the past six contests, with the Under going 4-0 in the past four outings.

Florida is projected to start Alex Lyon (2-0-0, 2.55 GAA, .912 SV%), as Sergei Bobrovsky remains sidelined due a lower-body injury. It's possible Spencer Knight (9-7-1, 3.06 GAA, .906 SV%) could potentially return from a conditioning stint in the AHL. Mack Guzda might be the backup again, if Knight isn't ready.

Jaroslav Halak (5-6-1, 2.69 GAA, .901 SV%) is expected to be the backstop for the Blueshirts. He was the winning netminder on Jan. 1 against the Panthers in the first meeting, stopping 32 of 35 shots in the road win.

While the Panthers are hot lately, going 4-1 in the past five games on the road, they're still just 8-20 in the past 28 games after a win, while going 4-11 in the past 15 games against winning teams. Florida has lost four in a row against Metro Division foes, too.

The Rangers are 14-6 in the past 20 games overall, while going 7-3 in the past 10 home outings. And New York hasn't had a case of the Mondays, going 5-1 in the past six games on Monday.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers

Rangers ML (-135 at BetMGM)

The Panthers have cashed the Over at a 3-1-1 clip during the current five-game point streak. However, the Under is 4-1-2 in the past seven inside the Metropolitan Division.

The Panthers' offense ranks 9th in the NHL with 3.3 goals per game (GPG), while launching 35.5 shots on goal (SOG) per game, good for 2nd in the league. They're also 23.5% on the power play, ranking 13th.

During the five-game point streak, Florida is averaging 4.6 GPG, with at least four goals in each of the outings.

The Under has hit in four in a row for the Rangers, with a total of just seven goals during the stretch. However, in this series, the Over is 21-4-1 in the past 26 meetings, while cashing at a 12-3-1 clip in the past 16 meetings at MSG.

NHL Totals Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers

Over 6.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Panthers vs. Rangers

For player props, we have a couple of solid options, both for the visiting team.

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk has rolled up seven goals with 16 points in the past 11 games. In addition, Tkachuk has a helper in four of the past six outings, and seven of the previous 10 contests. He is a good bet at near even-money to at least pick up an apple in NYC.

Matthew Tkachuk Over 0.5 Assists (-108 at FanDuel)

Florida's Carter Verhaeghe enters on a four-game point streak, posting three goals and five points. More importantly, he has three or more SOG in each of his past five outings.