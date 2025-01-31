Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, January 31

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League (NHL) has four games on the slate for Friday night, including the nationally televised game between the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network. The other three games are available for streaming on ESPN+. We'll preview all four games, and make at least one play for each outing. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Friday, Jan. 31

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres

The Predators (18-24-7) kick off a quick two-game Eastern Conference road trip against the Sabres (19-26-5) at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

Nashville was tripped up 3-1 at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, a second straight loss after five victories in a row from Jan. 14-23. The Over is on a 4-1 run. Against Eastern Conference teams, the Predators are 2-7-4 in the past 13 games, while the Under is 7-2 in the past nine against the East.

The Sabres crushed the visiting Boston Bruins 7-2, as JJ Peterka notched a hat trick with four points and an amazing plus-6 rating. Tage Thompson also had a hat trick, four points and plus-6 in a memorable night for both.

The Predators have won three in a row in this series since March 21, 2023, including the past two trips to Buffalo, outscoring the Sabres 9-4. The Over is 3-1 in the past four meetings in Buffalo.

Let's go with the Predators on the road, and we'll lean high on the total based on Buffalo's 5-2-1 Over run in the past eight games, and the series trends.

Predators ML (-132 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.0 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

The Canucks (23-17-10) hook up with the Stars (32-17-1) at 8 p.m. ET in American Airlines Center.

While Dallas won two of the three meetings last season, including a 4-3 OT win Dec. 21 in the only home game. However, the Canucks have won three of the past four meetings in the Metroplex, while Vancouver has won seven of the past nine in the series overall.

Vancouver picked up a 3-1 road win in Nashville as a moderate underdog (+133), cashing in three straight, as the Under and Over have alternated in each of the past five outings.

Dallas has racked up three straight games, outscoring the opposition 10-6, including a 4-3 OTW in Vegas last time out as the Over (5.5) cashed. However, the Under is 8-3 in the past 11 games since Jan. 9.

Despite Vancouver's surprising dominance in Dallas in recent seasons, let's back the Stars, and go low, based on the lack of offensive success lately for the Canucks. They've averaged 2.1 GPG in the past 13 games.

Stars ML (-170 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Utah Hockey Club

The Blue Jackets (25-19-7) and the Utah Hockey Club (21-21-8) meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. ET.

Utah, who is holding a fan vote to determine the future team name, hopefully will choose the Outlaws. That's my vote, SLC. Utah has posted a 0-2-1 record in the past three games, totaling just five goals of offense. It's no surprise the Under is 3-1 in the past four outings.

Columbus picked up a 2-1 OTW in Vegas on Thursday night, its second straight OT victory. Columbus is 3-1-0 in the past four games, and 13-4-2 in the past 19 outings. The Under is 8-1 in the past nine games, too.

Let's back Columbus on the moneyline on the road, and go a little more aggressively on the Under.

Blue Jackets ML (+160 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-115 at BetMGM)

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

The Blues (23-24-4) and Avalanche (29-21-2) meet at Ball Arena in Denver at 9 p.m. ET.

St. Louis has dropped three straight games, totaling just four goals in the span. The Under is 4-2-2 in the past eight outings for the Blues, too.

For the Avalanche, they suffered a 5-2 loss on the road against the New York Islanders last time out, and they're just 1-2-0 in the past three games since their massive three-way trade with the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks. The good news is that one of the new acquisitions, Jack Drury, scored two goals in the past two games.

Colorado won three of the four regular-season meetings last season, although the one win for St. Louis was in Denver on Nov. 11, 2023 in an 8-2 victory. Colorado has won six of the past seven in this series, too, and that's our pick here. And, based on the offensive struggles of the Blues, as well as the fact the Under is 6-2-1 in the past nine in this series, go low.

Avalanche ML (-185 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Thursday, we split our two total plays, with the Caps and Senators going Over, while the Kings and Lightning came through for us.

For Friday night, we'll go low in the Blues-Avalanche game for one of our best bets, and go with the Under in the Blue Jackets-Utah Hockey Club matchup, too.

Under 6.5 Goals - Blue Jackets at Utah Hockey Club (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals - Blues at Avalanche (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Best NHL Bet Record

Yesterday: 1-1 (50.0%, -25)

Year-to-date: 6-6-1 (50.0%, -166)

NHL Parlays Today

8-Leg NHL Ginormous Parlay (+12704 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Predators ML (-132) at Sabres

Over 6.5 (+100) - Predators at Sabres

Under 5.5 (-110) - Stars vs. Canucks

Stars ML (-182) vs. Canucks

Blue Jackets ML (+150) at Utah

Under 6.5 (-122) - Blue Jackets at Utah

Under 5.5 (+106) - Avalanche vs. Blues

Avalanche ML (-194) vs. Blues

4-Leg NHL Under Parlay (+1331 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (+100) - Predators at Sabres

Under 5.5 (-110) - Stars vs. Canucks

Under 6.5 (-122) - Blue Jackets at Utah

Under 5.5 (+106) - Avalanche vs. Blues

4-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+931 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Predators ML (-132) at Sabres

Stars ML (-182) vs. Canucks

Blue Jackets ML (+150) at Utah

Avalanche ML (-194) vs. Blues

4-Leg NHL Strong Parlay (+780 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-182) vs. Canucks

Under 6.5 (-122) - Blue Jackets at Utah

Under 5.5 (+106) - Avalanche vs. Blues

Avalanche ML (-194) vs. Blues

3-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+327 at FanDuel Sportsbook)