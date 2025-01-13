NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, January 13

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Jan. 13

There are only three games on the schedule for the National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday night. We hit five of our six picks from yesterday's column, yet bungled the parlays and ended up losing money. Do you know how difficult it is to go 5-1 and lose money? We'll be better for you on Monday night, and perhaps you can take some or all of these picks to combine with a cross-sport parlay with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams game, an NBA play or two, and/or some college hoops action. Let's get started.

Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers

The Panthers (25-15-3) and the Flyers (18-20-5) meet at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET, and that game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Florida is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss against the Boston Bruins as a heavy favorite (-190), and the Over (5.5) cashed, too. The Panthers have had a lot of trouble lately, going 3-4-1 in the past eight games since Dec. 23. The Under was on a four-game streak and a 7-1-1 run in the previous nine outings before Saturday's Over against the B's.

The Flyers took their day out on the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, winning 6-0 behind Samuel Ersson. The Fly Guys entered that game 0-3-1 in the previous four outings, lighting the lamp just seven times, good for 1.8 goals per game (GPG). The total pushed against the Ducks, with the Under going 3-0-1 in the past four outings.

Philly had six different goal scorers, too, with Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling and Garnet Hathaway notching even-strength goals, and Jamie Drysdale and Matvei Michkov tallying power-play goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky (18-9-2, 2.73 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to face Ersson (10-7-2, 2.86 GAA, .888 SV%, 2 SO), and the Philly offense is likely to backslide against Bob and the defending champs.

Florida is just a moderate favorite, so roll with the champs, and let's go Under based on recent trends for both sides.

Panthers ML (-155 at ESPNBet Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

The Flames (20-14-7) and the Blackhawks (14-27-2) meet at United Center on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and this game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

Calgary has won the first two meetings this season, posting a 6-4 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Dec. 21 as a favorite (-169), cashing the Over (5.5). The Flames picked up a 3-1 win as moderate favorites (-151), also at home, hitting the Under (6.5).

The last time these teams met we saw a total of 18 penalties and 68 PIM, so maybe we'll get some more fireworks here.

Calgary doubled up the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 last time out Saturday, and it has a pair of one-goal wins after a 1-3-0 skid from Dec. 29-Jan. 4. The Under has cashed in three in a row, and the total has gone low in six of the previous seven outings.

The Blackhawks were on the short end of a 4-3 score against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, while going just 2-8-0 since Dec. 21, which started against the Flames. The Over is 3-1 in the past four games, and 7-1-2 in the past 10 games, also starting in Calgary.

We'll back the Flames, as they've dominated the Blackhawks this season. We'll avoid the total, as the Flames have been hitting the Under frequently, and having issues scoring, while the 'Hawks have been all about the Over.

Flames ML (-135 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

The Kings (24-11-5) and Oilers (26-13-3) hook up at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, with a puck drop scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Los Angeles won the first meeting in SoCal on Dec. 28, winning 4-3 in overtime as a slight underdog (+122) as the Over (5.5) cashed. That halted a three-game win streak by the Oilers, while Edmonton was 6-0-1 in the previous seven meetings.

The Kings were back in action Friday in Winnipeg, winning 2-1 in overtime. Their previous game was wiped out due to the terrible wildfires in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. L.A. had a back-to-back and fell to Calgary 2-1 on Saturday. The Under has cashed in four in a row for the Kings, averaging 2.0 GPG in the four-game span, while allowing just 1.0 GPG. Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich have each been locking it down.

The Oilers picked up a 4-3 win in Edmonton Saturday while going 5-1-0 in the past six outings. The Oilers offense isn't having any issues, going for three or more goals in 14 straight games since Dec. 12. Edmonton has allowed just 13 goals in the past six games, or 2.2 GPG. The Under is 4-2 in those games, and 7-4 in the past 11 outings.

Let's back the Oilers, and go low on the total.

Oilers ML (-170 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+1705 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-166) at Flyers

Under 5.5 (+110) - Panthers at Flyers

Flames ML (-140) at Blackhawks

Oilers ML (-172) vs. Kings

Under 5.5 (+106) - Oilers vs. Kings

3-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+334 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-166) at Flyers

Flames ML (-140) at Blackhawks

Oilers ML (-172) vs. Kings

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+332 at FanDuel Sportsbook)