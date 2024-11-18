NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, November 18

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Nov. 18

The National Hockey League has six games on tap for Monday night, with five games available to view or stream on ESPN+, with Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers dropping the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

We've been focusing on the late games in recent columns, but the early slate is arguably much better, and it features the nationally-televised game, so let's do a three-game early-window parlay tonight. Let's get started.

Boost your bankroll with enticing sportsbook promos such as the BetMGM bonus code that provides $200 in bonus bets or a first-bet bonus worth up to $1,500 depending on location.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins

The Blue Jackets (6-9-2) and Bruins (8-8-3) tangle at TD Garden with a puck drop at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Columbus kicked off the two-game quick-hit road trip with a 5-1 drubbing from the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, as Daniil Tarasov allowed five goals on 30 shots to lose his third straight outing. The Blue Jackets have managed a 1-6-1 mark in the past eight games, including four straight losses on the road. Columbus is 0-5-2 in the previous seven road contests since stunning the Colorado Avalanche as a huge underdog Oct. 12 behind Tarasov.

For the Bruins, they were tripped up 3-2 in overtime at home Saturday against the Blues, and they're 2-2-2 in the past six games, with three of the contests decided in OT, and four of the past five decided by a single goal. The Under is 3-1 in the past four for the B's, while going low in six of the past eight outings.

It's too expensive to back Boston straight up, while it has played four one-goal games in the past five outings. We will include the Bruins on the Moneyline (see parlay below). However, Columbus can't really be trusted on the puck line as an underdog, so let's just stick with the Under.

Under 6.5 (-128 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers

The Avalanche (9-9-0) and Flyers (8-8-2) battle at Wells Fargo Center, and the puck drops at 7 p.m. ET in the NHL Network game.

This begins a four-game road trip for the Avalanche, and it's a little risky going East. Colorado has won four of the past six games overall, but it is just 2-5-0 in the past seven games against Eastern Conference teams, including a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday. They'll meet the Caps again Thursday in the nation's capital.

For the Fly Guys, they're on a season-high three-game win streak, as the offense has picked up lately. The Flyers are averaging 4.7 goals per game (GPG) in the win streak, cashing high in four consecutive games. Four of the past five games have either ended up in overtime or a shootout.

The Over is 6-0-1 in seven games against Eastern Conference teams for the Avalanche, while the total has gone high in four straight games for the Flyers. You know what to do, as far as the total is concerned. In addition to the Over, we'll take a 'flyer' on the Flyers.

Flyers ML (+152 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Same-Game Parlay (+347 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't place any wagers on your favorite sports betting apps without first seeing what the latest NHL odds are.

Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens

The Oilers (9-7-2) and Canadiens (6-10-2) tangle for the first of two regular-season meetings. Edmonton swept the series in 2023-24, winning both games in overtime, including 2-1 on Jan. 13, 2024, as a major favorite (-244). The Under cashed in both meetings, too.

Edmonton kicked off a three-game Eastern Canada road trip with a 4-3 OTL in Toronto on Saturday night as the Over (6) cashed. That halted a three-game winning streak, which was a season-best. The Over is 3-1 in the previous four outings.

For the Habs, they tattooed the Blue Jackets 5-1 last time out as the Under (6.5) hung on. Sam Montembeault kicked aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced, and he has won two of his past three outings. The Under is 3-1 in the past four games for Montreal while going 5-2 in the past seven games in November.

Based on last season's close games, and the fact backing Edmonton straight up is way too expensive, let's take a shot on the Canadiens as the underdogs on the puck line.

Canadiens PL (+1.5, -110 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+1391 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (-118) - Avalanche at Flyers

Flyers ML (+150) vs. Avalanche

Under 6.5 (-128) - Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Canadiens PL (+1.5, -112) vs. Oilers

2-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+252 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Flyers ML (+150) vs. Avalanche

Bruins (-245) vs. Blue Jackets

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+229 at FanDuel Sportsbook)