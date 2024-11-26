NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, November 26

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Nov. 26

The National Hockey League has two games on the schedule for Tuesday, a rare light night on the day. That's likely because there are no games due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States this week. In any event, we'll preview both of the games, and try and pluck some more winners. We finally hit a massive Same-Game Parlay (SGP) in the Avalanche-Lightning game on Monday, including the Anytime Goal Scorer portion of the three-leg play. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins

The Canucks (10-6-3) meet the Bruins (10-9-3) on Tuesday night in a rematch for the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Vancouver kicked off a six-game road trip with a stop in Canada's capital city Saturday, tripping up the Ottawa Senators 4-3 as slight underdogs (+126) with the Over (6) cashing.

The Canucks have scored three or more goals in four straight games while lighting the lamp three or more times in nine of the past 10, and 13 of the previous 15 outings. The Over is on a 3-0 run for Vancouver. It hasn't cashed high on the total in four straight games so far this season.

The Bruins have scratched out two low-scoring victories under interim head coach Joe Sacco, a 1-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club behind Joonas Korpisalo, and a 2-1 win on the road against the Detroit Red Wings. The Under is actually 5-1-1 in the past seven games and 8-2-1 across the previous 11 outings.

Jeremy Swayman (6-7-2, 3.30 GAA, .887 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the nod for the B's, while Kevin Lankinen (9-3-2, 2.74 GAA, .901 SV%, 1 SO) is projected for the visitors.

With the total trends varying greatly, we'll avoid an Over-Under play. However, the home team is 7-1 in the past eight meetings in this series since Feb. 4, 2020.

Bruins ML (-122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Utah Hockey Club at Montreal Canadiens

The Utah Hockey Club (8-10-3) and Canadiens (7-11-2) meet at Bell Centre, with a puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET. It can be streamed on ESPN+.

Utah came close in the standalone game Sunday in Toronto, but it fell 3-2 as the Under (5.5) connected. Utah is having its roughest run of the season, going just 1-4-0 in the past five games, including 1-3-0 in the previous four tries against Eastern Conference foes, too.

The Canadiens were buried by the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 6-2, as Sam Montembeault was knocked around. It was a departure from his previous two starts, as he beat both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers, including a 3-0 shutout against the latter.

The Under is 3-1 in the past four games for Montreal while going 6-3 across the previous nine outings for the Habs.

For Utah, the Under has cashed in two of the past three games, while going 5-2-2 across the previous nine outings.

It's hard to believe, but Montreal is a home 'dog. We'll definitely eat that up, and let's go with the Under play, too.

Canadiens ML (+120 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+543 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (+114) vs. Utah

Under 6.5 (-134) - Canadiens vs. Utah

Bruins ML (-122) vs. Canucks

2-Leg NHL Parlay (+289 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (+114) vs. Utah

Bruins ML (-122) vs. Canucks

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+253 at FanDuel Sportsbook)