NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Capitals vs. Flyers

NHL Picks for January 11: Capitals vs. Flyers

The Washington Capitals (23-14-6) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center in the front end of a home-and-home series.

This is the third of four meetings during the regular season, with the Caps winning 3-2 in overtime at home on Nov. 23, while winning 4-1 in Philadelphia on Dec. 7. The Under cashed in each of those outings.

It hasn't really mattered who is in the crease in the first two meetings, as Darcy Kuemper outlasted Felix Sandstrom in the first meeting, while Charlie Lindgren topped Carter Hart in the second meeting in early December.

Kuemper (12-9-4, 2.45 GAA, .920 SV%, 4 SO) is projected to get the nod against Hart (11-12-6, 2.97 GAA, .908 SV%, 0 SO) in this third meeting, and it would be the first time the starters have faced each other this season. Advantage Washington in the crease.

The Capitals have managed a 8-1-2 record dating back to Dec. 15, nearly one calendar month of red-hot play. That includes Kuemper helping the Caps to a 1-0 shutout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets last time out.

The Flyers surprised the Buffalo Sabres by a 4-0 score on Monday behind rookie Samuel Ersson, but it's unlikely head coach John Tortorella gives the rook a second straight start. Hart is likely, and he will have to be much better than he was against Toronto last time out on Sunday, or he'll have a short leash.

The Caps have been hot, and Washington has the better offense and more steady goaltending. While playing the Capitals straight up on the money line is a little too expensive and risky, play the puck line instead. Four of Washington's past five victories have been by two or more goals, so if you like the Caps to win, you should also like them to win by at least a pair of markers.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Capitals vs. Flyers

Capitals -1.5 PL (+145 at BetMGM)

As far as totals are concerned, the Under has cashed in seven of the past eight games for the Capitals against Metropolitan Division opponents. The Under is also 13-6 in the past 19 games following a victory, too.

For the Fly Guys, it's all about the Over lately, cashing in four in a row at home, while going 7-3 in the past 10 games overall. The Over is 5-1 in the past six games against Eastern Conference foes, too.

So what to do? There are conflicting trends, and they're rather stark. Well, the Under has cashed in six of the past eight head-to-head meetings, including 2-0 so far this season.

Kuemper and Lindgren have each shut down the Philadelphia offense this season, and Wednesday's battle should be no different.

NHL Totals Bets for Capitals vs. Flyers

Under 6.0 (+100 at BetMGM)

NHL Players Props for Capitals vs. Flyers

Looking to the props, there are a handful of player props worth playing.

Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov has been rather disinterested in taking shots lately, managing just two total shots on goal (SOG) across the past three outings. He also has two or fewer SOG in five of the past six outings, so look to Kuznetsov and the Under on this player prop.

Evgeny Kuznetsov Under 2.5 SOG (-146 at FanDuel)

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny has been on a ridiculous offensive tear lately, as he has certainly been doing his part to help out. He is on a nine-game point streak, posting nine goals with 17 points during the amazing run. As such, Konecny is a solid value for a chance to double up if he can stay hot and score another goal.