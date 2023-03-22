NHL Best Bets Tonight: Free NHL Picks for Wednesday, March 22

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Just two matchups on the board for this evening, but you already know I'm cooking up the best NHL bets for tonight. These games are worth watching, too. We've got a great matchup in one with two teams that will be fighting hard for a meaningful two points, and a maimed animal being put out of its misery in the other (just kidding, but you'll see when you get to that rundown).

Top NHL Bets Tonight

Penguins vs Avalanche

The Penguins look like they're about to walk into a buzzsaw tonight. They've lost four straight games and have just four wins in their last 10 games. The Islanders and Panthers both won last night, which moved the former further into the first Wild Card spot in the East and the latter into the second spot that Pittsburgh had been holding down. All of that would be bad enough, but now you tack on the fact that they're heading into Denver tonight to take on an Avalanche team that's won six in a row and has scored 28 goals in those wins. Avs' superstar Nathan MacKinnon has 10 points in his last 5 games, and his stud counterpart Mikko Rantanen has five goals in those five games. The Pens did catch a break when they last played the Avalanche back on February 7 though. Despite being barraged by the Avs' attack, the Pens managed to sneak away with a 2-1 overtime win on home ice. Can this veteran group get it together now that they're on the outside of the playoff picture? Crazier things have happened I suppose.

Penguins PL -180

Coyotes vs Oilers

Speaking of buzzsaws, that's what playing the Oilers in Edmonton feels like right now. Connor McDavid and the gang have just 1 regulation loss in their last 15 home games, and 19-5-5 in their last 29 games overall. And I'd like to just point out for those who are unaware: Connor McDavid has 136 points in 71 games. What's more, Leon Draisaitl has 106 points in 69 games. I mean, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 86 points in 71 games for crying out loud. The Oilers are the definition of buzzing, and they're buzzing at the right time as the playoffs approach. And who do they welcome to the barn tonight? The freaking Coyotes, who lost 2-1 to the Jets in Winnipeg just last night, added to their putrid 1-8-5 record in away games in 2023. If you have a farm, you might want to consider betting every single goat you've got. (but please please remember to bet responsibly because that was sarcasm). That said…

Oilers PL -170

Happy hunting y'all!