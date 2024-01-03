NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, January 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Wednesday, January 3

The National Hockey League has just two games on tap Wednesday, but that doesn't mean we can't cobble together a nice little parlay. Let's get started!

Check out ESPN BET's hockey offerings this NHL season when you sign up with the ESPN BET promo code for $250 in bonus bets at when you register. If you're already set up at ESPN BET, there are plenty more of the best sportsbook promo codes available at the best sports betting sites here at RotoWire.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Devils vs Capitals

The Devils wrap up a three-game road trip in the nation's capital. New Jersey split the first two games on the sojourn, posting a 6-2 victory in Ottawa on Friday night behind backup goaltender Nico Daws, while Vitek Vanecek wasn't as fortunate in a 5-2 setback against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The loss to the B's halted a three-game win streak, and the Devils had scored three or more goals in each of the past four contests before the two-goal performance. The Over is 3-1-1 in the past five games for New Jersey.

The Capitals limped into the Steel City on Tuesday night with an 0-2-2 skid to close out the 2023 calendar year. Washington picked up a 4-3 win over the Penguins on Tuesday, and the goal total tied the most dating back to Nov. 30.

The Capitals have won each of the previous two meetings this season, both in New Jersey, otuscoring the opposition 10-6. The road team has won each of the past four meetings, and there is no sense getting away from the now. Let's roll with the Devils on the money line, while leaning Over for the total.

Devils ML (-154 at FanDuel)

Over 6.5 (-102 at FanDuel)

Maple Leafs vs Ducks

The Maple Leafs picked up a 3-0 win on the road against the Los Angeles Kings behind Martin Jones. He is basically the No. 1 goaltender for head coach Sheldon Keefe after the team placed Ilya Samsonov on waivers earlier in the week. The team is playing without Joseph Woll, who is sidelined by a lower-body injury, so the team recalled Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Whether the Leafs lean upon Jones for a second straight start in less than 24 hours, or go to Hildeby for his NHL debut, it's a tough spot for Toronto.

The home team has won five of the past six meetings in this series, with the four of those outings decided by one goal. Three of those four one-goal games have been decided in either overtime or a shootout.

The best play is the Over in this battle, with the Ducks worth a look on the puck line if you can get a reasonable price.

Ducks PL (-1.5, -140 at FanDuel)

Over 6.5 (-128 at FanDuel)

Peep RotoWire's NHL parlay optimizer and parlay calculator to get the best odds for your parlays. Keep our NHL odds and NHL player props pages saved or bookmarked to find the best odds across the best sports betting sites.

NHL Parlays Tonight

Two-Way Parlay (+213 at FanDuel)

Devils ML (-154) at Capitals

Devils at Capitals Over 6.5 (-102)

Two-Way Parlay (+201 at FanDuel)