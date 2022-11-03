NHL Bets Tonight: Expert Picks and Props for Thursday, November 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Best Bets and Props for Thursday November 3

So much action tonight, so little time. We've got 13 NHL games on the slate, and I'm honing in on five tilts that are looking extra frisky. We're going for it tonight, y'all. Tonight is a night when we outsmart the bookmakers. When all of our (my) research, analysis, and time spent watching hockey pays off. When our wives no longer ridicule us for gambling next week's grocery money on some juicy game props because they actually hit. Let's have a night, tonight, my friends! Stay frisky.

Bruins vs New York Rangers

The Bruins, man. 8-1. They've scored the most goals in the league so far. They've won six straight. They just erased a 3-goal deficit to beat the Penguins on the road. They're scorching hot right now. Their players are fun to bet on too. What's not to love about the Bruins these days? Then you've got the Rangers, who have quietly rattled off 3-straight victories in their own right. The Rags are still a top-notch club, and also have fun players to bet on. This should be an exceptional tilt, no matter if it's a tightly contested low-scoring game or a high-flying crazy offense night. These teams can do either, which is why the bookmaker has the same odds for over/under 6 at -110. The Rangers head into the matchup as a slight favorite. Who keeps their winning streak alive?

NHL Picks for Bruins-Rangers

Rangers ML -125

Over 6 -110

60 Min Line, Draw +320

Islanders vs Blues

The Blues have scored 18 goals in eight games. That's the lowest total in the league, and if you look at basically any other major stat, this club's in the bottom tier in just about every single one. Shocking for a veteran-laden team with promising young talent and a solid netminder. It's never a good thing when coach Craig "The Chief" Berube is questioning the team's effort after losing 5 in a row. The Isles on the other hand have won four straight, with three of those wins coming against the Avalanche, Hurricanes, and Rangers. They've got a swagger on Long Island right now. Can the Blues regain their own swagger at home, or will the Islanders keep their streak alive?

NHL Bets for Islanders-Blues

Islanders ML +100

Goal In First Ten under 0.5 +130

Team Total Goals, Islanders over 2.5 -150

Capitals vs Red Wings

In the ideal scenario set forth by each opposing GM in this matchup, this would be a battle between a veteran core and promising young guns. Except, the Caps' veteran core is completely banged up. Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson were out long-term to start the season, and now T.J. Oshie and John Carlson hit the IR indefinitely this week. Peter Laviolette is basically rostering the Hershey Bears at this point beneath his remaining backbone around Alex Ovechkin. Yet, the Caps still have their heads above water and almost stole 2 tilts in overtime to the Hurricanes and Golden Knights in their last two outings. This is still a solid hockey team that can remain competitive and will win a lot of games, and that's not even my bias as a lifelong fan coming out. They travel to the Motor City to take on the Wings who just got smoked 8-3 by the Sabres and haven't strung 2-straight victories together since their first two games. This will be a test of the Caps' toughness and grit against the Wings' speed and flash.

NHL Best Bets for Capitals-Red Wings

Capitals ML -120

Under 6.5 -115

Goal In First 10 under 0.5 +125

Kraken vs Wild

It seems like we're getting the Wild team that we hoped and expected to get before the puck actually dropped. They're 5-1-1 after dropping their first 3 games of the season, and they're playing the kind of complete, 200-foot hockey that GM Bill Guerin envisioned them playing. They welcome a Kraken club that is actually surprising people, and many bettors these last few games. They now have wins over the Avalanche, Sabres, Penguins, and most recently, the Flames under their belt. They're in the top echelon of total goals scored on the season so far at 38 but have also surrendered 38 too. The Wild have a similar goal differential, at 35 goals scored and 36 goals against. I expect the scorekeeper to be busy in this one.

NHL Picks for Wild-Kraken

Over 6.5 -115

Team Total Goals: Kraken over 2.5 -145

Goal In First 10 over 0.5 -165

Golden Knights vs Senators

If the season ended today, the Golden Knights would be facing off against the Bruins for the Stanley Cup, which would be so very bittersweet as Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy helmed the Bruins' bench the last several seasons before moving to the desert. His Knights club is as hot as the Strip in July at 9-2 and 5 straight wins. They head up north to Ottawa to take on a Senators team that I think will be a sneaky opponent in this one. Although they've lost 3 in a row, they've looked good in just about every matchup thus far and have tons of talent to give themselves a chance on most nights. Someone is due here for a first here. Either the Knights are due for their first loss in 6 games, or the Sens are due for their first win in 4. It might come down to the bounces tonight.

NHL Best Bets for Senators-Golden Knights

Senators ML +125

Team Total Goals Senators over 2.5 -160

Over 6.5 -110

Happy hunting y'all!