NHL Bets Tonight: NHL Picks and Player Props for March 4, 2024

NHL Picks Today: Monday, March 4

We've got a juicy slate of NHL action to sink our teeth into tonight, and I'm excited to get after it on this fine Monday. We've got some marquee matchups. Panthers-Rangers features two of the top teams in the entire NHL, both coming in on hot streaks. Bruins-Maple Leafs is a heated rivalry game that both teams always want to win, let alone at this time of year when each squad is playing meaningful games leading into the postseason. Kraken-Flames is perhaps an underrated Pacific Division battle between two clubs that still have long odds of earning a playoff spot. And then we've got Connor Bedard and Nathan MacKinnon facing off in Denver, so all in all, it's an excellent night of hockey. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight for you to get your sweat going.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Panthers, Rangers under 5.5 (+104 on FanDuel)

We're going with a bit of a contrarian play with this one. Over 5.5 has hit in 18 straight matchups between these clubs. The books are definitely banking on the public hammering that over once again. But this particular matchup could be different. The Panthers have lost just two games since the All-Star break and have rattled off 10 wins in that span. They've only allowed more than two goals in ONE game over that stretch too!

The Rangers rattled off nine wins in a row coming out of the break, but have dropped two of their last three. They return to Madison Square Garden tonight where they've allowed more than two goals just four times in 2024. Two hot teams with elite goaltenders makes me think we're looking at a 3-2 overtime game.

Bruins, Maple Leafs over 6.5 (-106 on FanDuel)

Even though the B's have beaten the Leafs five straight times, they opened as a slight underdog on the road in Toronto tonight. The Leafs are 10-3 since the All-Star break and have won nine of their last 10. They've potted 4+ goals in nine of those 10 games too.

The Bruins are a paltry 4-9 since the break, and over 6.5 has hit in five of their last nine. They've surrendered 3+ goals in eleven straight, so I like a 4-3 kind of contest tonight too.

Kraken, Flames over 5.5 (-124 on FanDuel)

The Flames are on a five-game win streak where they've scored 25 total goals. Six of the last 10 meetings between these clubs have gone over 5.5. Four games in a row hit this over for the Kraken before their previous two outings did not. I think they're due for a high-scoring affair.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Owen Tippett over 3.5 shots on goal (-130 on DraftKings)

Tippett is a shots on goal menace. He's recorded two games with TEN (10) shots on goal in his last 10 games, and has gone over 3.5 in seven of those 10. I watched him play my Caps last week and he had six shots but could've easily had more. He's all over the ice and can take over games. I love his matchup against the Blues tonight too.

Robert Thomas over 0.5 points (-140 on DraftKings)

Thomas may be one of the most underrated players in the league. He went to the All-Star game, and has racked up 17 points since. He's only been held off the scoresheet in two of his games since the break, and the Flyers have been generous on the defensive end of late.

Alexis Lafreniere over 2.5 shots on goal (-118 on FanDuel)

He's got a tough matchup tonight, but this former number one overall pick has been absolutely lighting it up in the shots on goal column of late. He's hit over 2.5 shots on goal in 13 of his last 14 outings, and seven straight. The Panthers have surrendered 29+ shots on goal in six of their last eight contests, so I like Lafreniere to get his chances on home ice tonight.

Happy hunting, y'all!