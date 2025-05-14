NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, May 14

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

Top NHL Betting Picks: Verhaeghe, Woll, and McDavid Shine in Upcoming Games

Carter Verhaeghe Over 0.5 Goals at Toronto - 7:00 p.m. ET

Verhaeghe has found the back of the net in four of his last six outings, including a pair of power-play tallies. Bonus here is that it's a Demon play for the veteran center, which you can also find with a 1.5 points Demon, but I prefer to back Verhaeghe to score, especially given the Leafs' underwhelming defense. Ride the hot hand here.

Joseph Woll Over 26.5 Saves vs. Florida - 7:00 p.m. ET

For starters, I am guessing on the total here because, as of writing, PrizePicks hasn't released any other Goalie Saves plays. Having said that, Woll has faced over 35 shots in each of his last two outings and come away with 30-plus saves along the way. The benefit here is that with Anthony Stolarz on the shelf due to a suspected concussion, there is little chance that Woll gets the hook even if he falls behind early. The Cats are a volume shooting team, averaging 28.7 shots on goal in the postseason, and have come away with wins in the last two games when they've peppered Woll with shots -- look for Florida to continue to focus on that detail Wednesday.

Connor McDavid Over 3.5 Shots at Vegas - 9:30 p.m. ET

Sure, McDavid has only scored once in his last seven games, but he's hit the over here on this shot prop five times during that stretch while generating 4.4 shots per night. Add in the boost from this being a Demon play, it's very hard to pass on. There isn't a ton of value on McDavid in the assists play as a Goblin, unless you are willing to push up to over 1.5, so I'm sticking with the shot total, which has been fairly consistent for the world-class center regardless of the result of the game or how many goals he scores.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.