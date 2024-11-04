NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Monday is a limited day for the NHL. Only two games are on the schedule, but that's enough for DFS purposes. Plus, the first puck doesn't drop until 8 p.m. ET, so you have a little extra time to set your lineups. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Oilers are on the second day of a back-to-back, but at home. Los Angeles is on the first leg of one, but since both Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich have struggled to start the season, the choice of netminder won't matter much.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, NJD at EDM ($7,400): Markstrom's performance has been all over the place this season, which is remarkable given he's only made 10 starts. Five of them have been good, but five of them have been mediocre or bad. Fortunately, his last three have been in the "good" camp. He also catches a team on a back-to-back. Connor McDavid is out, and the Oilers are surprisingly in the bottom five in goals per game.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Jonathan Marchessault, NAS vs. LAK ($5,400): Marchessault has done everything the Predators could want save for bringing any puck luck with him from Vegas. He has seven points in 11 games even though he has a 5.3 percent shooting rate. That number should improve. Marchessault has put 38 shots on net. With how often he shoots, his chances of rounding into form increase. Now, the Kings have held opponents to 26.4 shots on net per game, but they have a below-average penalty kill. Marchessault has averaged 3:48 per contest on the power play and has five points with the extra man.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils at Oilers

Jack Hughes (C - $7,800), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,900), Ondrej Palat (W - $2,800)

The Oilers are on the second night of a back-to-back. They also have one of the league's worst penalty kills. Now, take the penalty kill and add in a hint of extra fatigue. New Jersey's second line features two key members of the top power-play unit, making this stack well worth it. Hughes has had 31 power-play points in each of his last two seasons. He has five through 14 games in this campaign, and he's averaged a whopping 4:02 per game on the man advantage. Bratt is one of several players who have managed to produce even as they wait for their shooting numbers to stabilize. He has 13 points in 14 games with a 5.7 percent shooting rate. That includes seven power-play points. Palat doesn't play on the power play, but he has three points in his last six games. He also has a 6.3 percent shooting rate, so some improvement is to be expected.

DEFENSEMAN

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at EDM ($6,200): Maybe it was because he was hurt to start the year, but Luke Hughes seems to have ceded much of his power-play time to Hamilton. To be fair, it's not like Hamilton lacks a resume on that front. Two seasons ago he had 28 power-play points with the Devils. This year, he has four through 14 games. Notably, Hamilton has also put 45 shots on net. The Oilers' lackluster penalty kill won't appear imposing to Hamilton.

