NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Bold of the NHL to schedule a Capitals home game the day after the election. That is one of the three NHL games on the docket Wednesday. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Onto the DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

No team is on the second leg of a back-to-back. A couple of teams are on the first leg, but only Nashville has a goaltending situation with a notable difference in quality between starter and backup.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, WAS vs. NAS ($7,800): The Capitals have been flopping goaltender starts, so Thompson is up. His numbers are skewed by a rough road game at New Jersey, but this matchup should be better. The Predators have only averaged 2.42 goals per game. They've also averaged 32.7 shots on net per contest, so they have been unlucky. However, on the flip side, Washington has only given up 27.0 shots on goal per game.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK at EDM ($4,800): Dorofeyev has grabbed a significant role for the Golden Knights, and it is paying off. He was not involved much in the first couple of games, but over his last 10 games, he's averaged 16:12 per contest in ice time, including 2:11 on the power play. The Russian has seven goals on 35 shots on net and three assists for good measure. It's Dorofeyev's power-play time that sticks out, as the Oilers have the league's worst penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Red Wings at Blackhawks

Dylan Larkin (C - $6,300), Alex DeBrincat (W - $6,100), Patrick Kane (W - $4,700)

On the early-returns front, I'm in the "not buying it" camp with the Blackhawks. Perhaps the 30.8 shots on net allowed per game is legitimate after they allowed 32.7 shots on goal per contest last season. They did change the roster a decent amount. What Chicago didn't do, though, was change netminders. Petr Mrazek still has a 3.03 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Over the last four seasons he has a .900 save percentage, so that tracks. Also, Arvid Soderblom's .926 save percentage is of the "not a chance" variety. He came into this season with a .886 save percentage. Thus, I'm stacking Detroit's top line.

Larkin has been a point-a-game player for the last three seasons. He's tallied seven goals already this year, including five with the extra man. Chicago is on the fringes of the bottom 10 in penalty-kill percentage, which tracks, given they finished 27th last year. As he did last year (before tailing off, I grant you) DeBrincat has been red hot to start the season. He has five goals and four assists through 11 contests. Twice in his days with the Blackhawks, the Michigan native had 40 goals, so we know he can light the lamp. Speaking of former Blackhawks, Kane started the season a bit slow, but he's picked it up. He has seven points in his last seven contests.

DEFENSEMAN

Seth Jones, CHI vs. DET ($6,000): Jones is still the driving force on Chicago's blue line. Playing over 25 minutes a night? Check. Holding down the point on the top power-play unit? You bet. He's tallied 31 shots on goal and blocked 25 shots across 13 games. Jones has five points with the extra man as well. Cam Talbot has been tapped to start Wednesday for the Wings, and he's been great. However, he's had to be, as the Red Wings have allowed 34.1 shots on net per game. They also have a bottom-five penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.