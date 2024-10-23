NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday was the NHL's "Frozen Frenzy," a day when all 32 teams were in action. Wednesday, 30 of those teams get to relax. There is only one game on the docket – the Capitals hosting the Flyers. Notably, on Tuesday, the Flyers hosted the Capitals, so these teams are in the same boat in many ways. For DFS purposes, you have $50,000 in salary to divvy out to six players. One is your Captain, who earns you 1.5 times the points, though with an elevated salary. Here is the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. PHI ($12,600): The Capitals get to be at home, which is a slight edge. Both projected starting goalies leave a lot to be desired, but Ivan Fedotov has made five NHL appearances over two seasons and has a 5.48 GAA and .815 save percentage. Strome, Washington's first-line center, has started the season hot. He has at least one point in all five games this season.

FLEX

Travis Konecny, PHI at WAS ($9,000): This is certainly not a situation to lean too heavily on one of these teams over the other. Logan Thompson has made two starts for the Caps, one that went well and one that was not ideal. Last season he had a .908 save percentage with Vegas. Konecny has tallied over 30 goals in each of his last two seasons. He put up 244 shots on net in 76 games last season.

Tom Wilson, WAS vs. PHI ($7,800): Wilson only has two penalty minutes this season. Also, he has five goals in five games, which means more for DFS purposes. His shooting percentage will regress, but he is off to a hot start and is on the top power-play unit. That's enough for me.

Jakob Chychrun, WAS vs. PHI ($7,600): Chychrun only spent one full season with the Senators, but he had 14 goals, 27 assists and 204 shots on net. There's a reason why the Capitals wanted him. He's opened the season with four points and 13 shots on net. That includes nine shots on target over his last two contests. That bodes well if he shoots like that against Fedotov, who has allowed five goals in both of his starts this season.

Jamie Drysdale, PHI at WAS ($6,600): Power-play minutes are easier minutes and it is easier to get on the score sheet when you have the man advantage. That is the full logic behind my selection of Drysdale. The 22-year-old defenseman is on the top power-play unit, averaging 4:03 per game with the extra man. Opportunity can mean quite a bit in a single-game contest situation.

Joel Farabee, PHI at WAS ($6,200): Farabee started the season on a three-game point streak. While he doesn't have a point in his last three games, three points over six contests is not too shabby. He's coming off a career-best campaign where he scored 22 goals and 50 points. While Farabee's minutes are down to start the season, a guy with two 20-goal seasons at this salary is worth closing out a roster with.

