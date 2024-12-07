NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Saturday nights are often busy in the NHL, though there are only six games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. That's still more than most days of the week, but a little light for a Saturday. Even so, here are my players to target and avoid for your DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Penguins host the Maple Leafs in a battle of teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. Washington is on the road to close out a second straight night, but against a mediocre Montreal squad. Perhaps the place to look is Los Angeles as the Kings host a Wild team that played in Anaheim on Friday.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. STL ($8,300): Skinner has a tendency to be streaky, and he's been on the upswing of that over his last five games with a 2.24 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Blues have only averaged 2.59 goals and 26.8 shots, so Skinner has a decent chance to stay hot.

David Rittich, LOS vs. MIN ($7,900): Just before Thanksgiving, Rittich endured a brutal start against the Sharks. But he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any other outing since the start of November. And even with that one terrible appearance, Rittich has still posted a 2.06 GAA during that stretch. Though the Wild maintain an above-average offense, the fact they're on the road for a second consecutive day is enough for me to target them.

VALUE PLAYS

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at DET ($6,100): Lehkonen is riding a four-game point streak. On top of that, he's averaged 2:42 with the extra man. The Red Wings rank second-to-last on the penalty kill, and Ville Husso is the primary goalie with Cam Talbot hurt. Since joining Detroit two seasons ago, Husso has registered an .894 save percentage.

Kevin Fiala, LOS vs. MIN ($5,900): The former Wild winger has been a real power-play weapon during his time in LA with a combined 54 PPPs across his first two seasons and is currently at nine. Minnesota lists a bottom-10 penalty kill and are projected to start Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday. He's recorded a .905 save percentage over the last four campaigns.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Maple Leafs at Penguins

John Tavares (C - $6,800), William Nylander (W - $7,900), Pontus Holmberg (W - $4,200)

When does one stack a line from a team that's on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back? When the team at home is in the same situation and also happens to be arguably the NHL's worst defensive side. The Penguins find themselves bottom-four in GAA and shots allowed. Tristan Jarry has struggled to an .884 save percentage this year with a .904 the last three seasons. So I'll take Toronto's second unit.

Tavares has posted 12 goals and 11 assists through 25 games alongside 84 shots. The veteran center also participates on the top power play, and those minutes are easier on veteran legs. Nylander has potted 40 goals in each of his last two seasons and is currently at 16. He racked up over 300 shots on net last year and has so far produced 90. Nylander has also managed 12 points while up a man. Holmberg hasn't had the chance to skate with such high-quality linemates the whole season, but he's there now with four points in his last nine games.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandt Clarke, LOS vs. MIN ($5,900): Clarke has tallied six power-play points this season. And while he's slowed down on that front, his overall production is decent with three points and 16 shots through his last six outings. Playing against the Wild's below-average penalty kill is still a good thing for Clarke, and so is getting to face Marc-Andre Fleury with his .905 save percentage from the last four seasons.

Lane Hutson, MON vs. WAS ($5,200): Hutson was getting hyped prior to his rookie campaign, and he's lived up to that as he's on a five-game point streak that's taken him up to 17 assists on the campaign. He's yet to score a goal on 29 shots, and that won't continue. Though Logan Thompson has a .913 save percentage for the Caps, the fact the team is on the road for the second straight night is good enough for me to recommend Hutson.

