NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

You can watch a certain Bill Murray movie on Sunday or you could watch one of six NHL games taking place Sunday starting at 6 p.m. EST or later. That's your call. You can also make your own decisions on your NHL DFS lineups, but I have some recommendations that will hopefully pave the way for DFS success.

SLATE PREVIEW

Saturday was pretty busy for the NHL, though not as busy as usual as there are five teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday. The Panthers and Islanders face each other, though the former get to be at home for both and had a matinee Saturday. The Rangers will also be hosting a rested Golden Knights' squad. And the Red Wings and Flames will be visiting the Canucks and Kraken.

GOALIES

Spencer Knight, FLA vs. NYI ($7,800): Both clubs are on the second of consecutive days, yet Knight and the Panthers are at home. Since the start of January, he's posted a 1.47 GAA and .946 save percentage over six outings. The Isles are bottom-10 in offense, so I don't think they'll threaten Knight too much.

Adin Hill, VGK at NYR ($7,500): Hill has endured an up-and-down season, but lists a 2.64 GAA thanks to a defense that's only allowed 26.9 shots per game. He also benefits from teammates that average 3.35 goals. I like Hill's chances of getting a win Sunday as the Rangers are mediocre offensively and played Saturday while Jonathan Quick is set to start.

VALUE PLAYS

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. DET ($5,900): The Canucks have dealt J.T. Miller, though that won't impact Boeser's spot as the first line winger or on the top power play. He's averaged 3:17 with the extra man while registering 12 points. I decided to highlight that as the Wings maintain one of the league's worst penalty kills and are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Eeli Tolvanen, SEA vs. CGY ($5,100): Tolvanen is riding a four-game goal streak with nine points over his last 12 games. Not only are the Flames on the road for the second straight night, Dan Vladar with his 3.12 GAA and .886 save percentage is in line to start in net.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hockey Club vs. Blues

Alex Kerfoot (C - $4,400), Clayton Keller (W - $8,000), Nick Schmaltz (W - $6,300)

If the Hockey Club doesn't become the Utah Outlaws, I will be annoyed as I've had enough of team nicknames that aren't pluralized/don't end in S. With that out of the way, Jordan Binnington has a 2.91 GAA and .892 save percentage across 10 appearances. Backup Joel Hofer is at an .893 from seven outings post-Christmas, so it's not like the team can turn to him instead. The Blues also have a bottom-five penalty kill, and two of the players listed here participate on the first man-advantage. When Logan Cooley got injured, Kerfoot slotted in at center on the top trio.

In terms of the benefit that quality linemates provide, Kerfoot potted a goal last time out after joining the lead line. Playing next to Keller could really help him given that Utah's captain has 20 points in his last 15 games, with nine of those on the power play. Even though Schmaltz still has a 9.9 shooting percentage, his puck luck has turned and his numbers have improved having notched six goals during his last 17 matchups with six PPPs through nine.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets

Roope Hintz (C - $7,000), Jason Robertson (W - $7,400), Wyatt Johnston (W - $7,200)

The Stars' second line features a couple wings who haven't been in form. And the fact the club just added Mikael Granlund creates uncertainty in the middle-six. But I do believe Dallas won't touch its top group who also join forces on the top PP. Unsurprisingly, the Blue Jackets are bottom-eight in GAA and penalty-kill percentage. So even if this trio requires a sizable salary outlay, it's worth it.

Hintz was hot prior to the New Year, then missed a few games, but since returning hasn't missed a step as he's on a four-game point streak with three points in each of his last two. Robertson has only been held off the scoresheet twice over his last 17 outings. He's also produced at least 21 PPPs in each of the last three seasons with 12 so far this year. Johnston had been unlucky, but his shooting percentage is back up to 10.7 after a hat-trick earlier in the week. While he hasn't been quite as hot as Robertson, he's managed at least one point during eight of his last nine.

DEFENSEMEN

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at NYR ($5,700): Pietrangelo can't compete with Shea Theodore's offense, yet he's recorded four points in his last eight games with seven shots through two. He's also produced 25 points overall without any power-play role. That's actually a positive here as the Rangers maintain a top-five penalty kill. As noted, Jonathan Quick is in line to start for the Blueshirts and enters with a 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. CLM ($5,600): After 47 points last season, Harley is currently at 24. With Miro Heiskanen sidelined, he's also quarterbacking the top man-advantage. And Harley should be able to take advantage of that Sunday as the Blue Jackets have struggled to a bottom-eight penalty kill and a 3.27 GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.