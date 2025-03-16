NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

While college basketball teams across the country sweat their tournament future on Sunday, you don't need to be as worried since we have some NHL DFS recommendations to help you out. There are five games on the docket starting at 6 p.m. EDT or later. Here are some players to select for your lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Three teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday. While the Rangers are at home, they do face the Oilers. Meanwhile, Vancouver is hosting Utah and the Panthers visit the Islanders.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at SEA ($7,900): Hellebuyck is basically in the Vezina-coronation stage of the regular season with the Jets thinking about postseason success having already posted a 1.98 GAA and .927 save percentage. He may be on the road and the Kraken may be average in terms of scoring, but he shouldn't face any issues as they've only managed 27.2 shots per game.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA at VAN ($7,300): The Canucks, on their second outing in as many days, are bottom-eight in goals and shots. The Hockey Club may be only a bit above average at preventing pucks on net, though that's sufficient against Vancouver's offense. Vejmelka hasn't been terribly busy of late and lists a 2.21 GAA and .911 save percentage over his last 10 appearances. Odds on he won't be busy again Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS

Dylan Guenther, UTA at VAN ($7,600): Since returning from injury, Guenther has been on fire with 14 points from 14 games with a whopping 64 shots. While the Canucks saved Kevin Lankinen for Sunday, he's the club's top goalie by default who's registered a .904 save percentage on the season.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at SEA ($7,100): Ehlers has notched six goals and six assists over his last 15 matchups. And with 44 shots during that stretch, that comes to a reasonable 13.6 shooting percentage. Did you know the Kraken have fallen into the bottom-10 in GAA? On a related note, Joey Daccord has struggled with an .890 save percentage through 13 outings.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Islanders vs. Panthers

Bo Horvat (C - $6,700), Kyle Palmieri (W - $5,900), Anthony Duclair (W - $5,100)

As noted, the Panthers are playing on the road for the second day of a back-to-back. Sergei Bobrovsky started Saturday, and until recently that would mean Spencer Knight on Sunday. However, Knight was dealt for Seth Jones at the deadline. Florida's backup is now Vitek Vanecek. The 29-year-old has an .888 save percentage the last two seasons. The Isles' veteran top line will appreciate the Panthers' goaltending decisions.

Horvat has scored 21 goals, even though his puck luck has been a bit iffy of late with 54 shots in 17 games leading to a 7.4 shooting percentage. Palmieri, like his center, also has also reached 20 goals and 20 assists on the campaign. That includes eight goals from 16 games alongside 46 shots. Duclair should be revved up to face his former team and set to benefit from his prime placement on the first line and top power play having logged 4:23 for the latter over the last four matchups.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at NYR ($6,500): Bouchard set the bar high for himself this season. After a slow start, he's gone off for 16 points in his last 16 games with 53 on the campaign. He's also directed 58 pucks on net during the current stretch. The Rangers are bottom-five in shots allowed and played Saturday. Jonathan Quick is in line to start Sunday, and the 39-year-old enters with an .896 save percentage.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA at VAN ($5,900): The Hockey Club brought in Sergachev to be their top blueliner, and he's averaged a hefty 25:25 so far. He's also tallied 43 points, 104 shots, and 118 blocked shots. And 12 of those points have come across his last 14 outings. While the Canucks are tough defensively, they're also playing for a second straight night. That puts more of a burden on Kevin Lankinen with his career .905 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.