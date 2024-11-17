NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After a packed Saturday, the NHL has a lighter schedule on Sunday with only three games on the slate and the first one starting at 8 p.m. EST. That means fewer options for your DFS lineups, but they still need to be set. So here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two teams are on the second game of a back-to-back, though both are at home. Vancouver is facing Nashville's struggling offense, and the Kraken will welcome the Rangers. Seattle has a tougher matchup, but played Saturday afternoon while Sunday's start is at 9 p.m. EST without having to travel.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at SEA ($7,800): A couple of rough starts recently have dropped Shesterkin's numbers down from the Vezina-quality stat line he was offering, yet a .914 save percentage still represents strong play in net. Facing the Kraken is also helpful, even if consecutive days are slightly easier given the usual circumstances teams face. Seattle sits just below average in terms of goals per game, but within the bottom-10 in shots.

VALUE PLAY

Luke Evangelista, NAS at VAN ($4,400): The Preds have an excellent opportunity here, though they've also averaged a woeful 2.28 goals. All those offseason moves have so yielded a punchless offense. And yet! The Canucks are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Kevin Lankinen has recently endured a couple subpar starts and is now down to a .907 save percentage. Evangelista's salary is helpful to lineup building, and he's played about as well as any Nashville forward of late with three points in his last six games while directing 11 shots on net over that stretch.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers at Kraken

Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,600), Artemi Panarin (W - $8,700), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,600)

Were the Rangers catching the Kraken on the second straight day with Joey Daccord in net, I'd still consider stacking one of my favorite lines in the league. However, the Rangers are catching Philipp Grubauer with his .893 save percentage since joining the Kraken back during their expansion season and an .877 from six appearances this year.

Trocheck has tallied four goals and six assists alongside 36 shots and over 200 on target in each of his first two seasons with the Rangers. New York's second line is more enticing than most as their top player skates here. It's truly rare for Panarin to be held off the scoresheet, and it's only happened once this year. He's also registered at least five shots six times. After notching 28 goals and 29 assists last season, Lafreniere earned a new contract and he's given the front office no reason to regret it with six goals and seven assists while enjoying a three-game scoring streak.

DEFENSEMAN

John Carlson, WAS at VGK ($6,500): Alex Ovechkin isn't the only veteran on the Capitals showing he still has it with 12 points. And unlike teammates Jakob Chychrun and Rasmus Sandin, he's not benefiting from an unsustainable shooting percentage. Carlson's also the one who sees the most power-play time averaging 3:36. The Golden Knights come in with a 3.06 GAA and 28.7 shots allowed, both fairly average marks this season. Even their penalty kill is somewhere in the middle. And with only six teams in action, that's enough to recommend targeting their defense.

