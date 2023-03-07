NHL DFS Hockey: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 7

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Tuesday player pools tend to be well stocked, and this week is no different. There are 10 NHL games on the slate, and these are my recommendations for players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. CLM ($30): Jarry has been spotty since returning from injury, but to be fair his two bad starts came against the Oilers and Lightning. On the season, Jarry has a .916 save percentage, and this is the kind of matchup that can get things on track. The Blue Jackets have averaged 2.57 goals per game, 30th in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at NJD ($35): Samsonov has a 2.39 GAA and .915 save percentage, but he's been feasting on home cooking. In 12 road appearances, the Russian has a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage. New Jersey ranks fourth in goals per game, and it just added Timo Meier into the mix.

CENTER

Matty Beniers, SEA vs. ANA ($14): Beniers has 45 points in 61 games, and he's almost definitely going to win the Calder. He can pad his resume against a woeful Ducks team. Anaheim has a 4.03 GAA and has allowed 39.4 shots on net per contest, both highest in the NHL.

CENTER TO AVOID

Elias Lindholm, CGY at MIN ($17): Sorry, Elias. Not only are you on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Wild have already declared that Filip Gustavsson will start this one. He has an 1.99 GAA and .933 save percentage, so Lindholm and the Flames are fighting uphill here.

WING

Anders Lee, NYI vs. BUF ($17): Lee just potted two goals on six shots on net Saturday, and he seems to be enjoying having Bo Horvat as his center. The Sabres are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they have the 31st-ranked penalty kill as well. Lee has tallied 12 power-play points, so he can do some damage with the man advantage.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. SAN ($16): Lehkonen has nine points in his last 10 games, with only one of those coming on the power play. Why mention that? Because the Sharks have a top-five penalty kill but a bottom-five GAA. San Jose is also on the road for the second night of a back-to-back.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jeff Skinner, BUF at NYI ($24): As I noted with Lee, the Sabres are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Now, Ilya Sorokin and his 2.34 GAA and .925 save percentage loom. Also, he's only allowed one goal in three of his last four starts.

Michael Bunting, TOR at NJD ($17): Bunting is usually a nice fantasy option, as he produces without chewing up a hefty salary. Over his last five games though, he has been held without a point in four of them, and been held without a shot on net in his last three outings.

DEFENSE

Justin Faulk, STL at ARI ($18): The Blues' fire sale seems to have lit a fire under Faulk. He has six points over his last seven games. Also, the defenseman has put 157 shots on net in 62 contests. The Coyotes have allowed 35.6 shots on goal per game, which is second highest in the NHL, so Faulk should see plenty of opportunities.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. ANA ($15): Dunn is on a six-game point streak, and this is a great opportunity to take that to seven. Like I said, the Ducks have a 4.03 GAA and have given up 39.4 shots on goal per game, both of which are highest in the league.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, SAN at COL ($28): With 10 games on the slate, I am going to avoid Karlsson's lofty salary. He's having a great year, but he is on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. Alexandar Georgiev has a 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage, and over his last 12 outings he has a .921 save percentage.

Mike Matheson, MON vs. CAR ($18): Quietly, Matheson has been quite good for the Canadiens when healthy. He's been a gem, but Tuesday I would avoid him. The Hurricanes are second in GAA, first in shots on net per contest, and top three on the penalty kill as well.

