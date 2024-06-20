NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, June 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Not too many pundits would have thought there would be a Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, especially after Florida showed no mercy in winning the first three games of the best-of-seven series. But the Oilers have fought back and there will be a Game 6. For DFS, we have a single-game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup for the lone game.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM at DAL ($17,100): McDavid is attempting to surpass Wayne Gretzky's playoff mark of 47 points, set in the 1985 playoffs. McDavid is only five points back. A big game (with a win) Friday, could move him within striking distance of The Great One. McDavid has 10 points in his last three games, giving him eight goals and 42 points in 23 contests. I wouldn't bet against him.

FLEX

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. FLA ($9,600): Skinner has been outstanding in the Oilers' two victories, stopping 61 out of 65 shots, to get Edmonton back in the series. He is 13-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .898 save percentage in 21 playoff appearances this season. He has outplayed Sergei Bobrovsky of late. Skinner was 36-16-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 59 regular-season contests in 2023-24.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. FLA ($8,200): Bouchard is having an outstanding postseason, becoming only the fourth defenseman in Stanley Cup history to hit the 30-point mark. The 24-year-old has six goals and 26 assists in 23 playoff games. He had a big three-assist effort Tuesday. Bouchard has been the top offensive threat among defensemen in the playoffs, after finishing fourth in the regular season with 82 points in 81 contests.

Vladimir Tarasenko, FLA at EDM ($6,600) Tarasenko has been a force of late, with three goals and four points in his last six games. He has 16 shots on goal in five games against the Oilers in the Finals, plus 13 hits. Tarasenko is nicely priced Friday as an addition to your lineup.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at EDM ($5,400): Ekblad is not the player he was, as he managed only four goals and 18 points in 51 regular-season games. He found the back of the net in Game 2 versus Edmonton, but it has been the only goal in 17 playoff games for the defenseman. Ekblad does contribute in hits, as he has 11 versus the Oilers, as well as eight shots on goal. When you take McDavid and Bouchard, you have to get inexpensive at the end, and Ekblad is worth the risk.

Corey Perry, EDM vs. FLA ($3,000): Perry has a goal and an assist in his last two games against the Panthers, despite limited ice time. Perry has been a highly-regarded playoff performer and fills out your roster.

