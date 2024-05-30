NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is one NHL game Friday as Dallas hosts Edmonton in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. We have a single-game DFS contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup for the lone game.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM at DAL ($16,800): The best player in the world has seven points in the first four games versus Dallas, including a three-assist night in Game 4 on Wednesday. McDavid has taken over the scoring lead in the postseason with 28 points in 16 games – two better than teammate Leon Draisaitl. Making him the Captain is the proper play Friday.

FLEX

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. EDM ($10,000) I like taking both goalies, if I can, in DraftKings DFS. Oettinger will look to bounce back at home after a tough Game 4, in which he gave up four goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss. Oettinger was strong in the first two games of the series in Dallas, giving up four goals on 67 shots. Look for more of the same in Game 5.

Stuart Skinner, EDM at DAL ($9,600): Skinner is also a good play Friday, especially if it is a low-scoring contest. Skinner has been shaky at times in the playoffs, but he played well in both games in Dallas, allowing four goals on 57 shots. He was not great in Game 3, giving up four goals on only 21 shots, but he bounced back nicely in Game 4, permitting two goals on 22 shots in a 5-2 Edmonton win.

Logan Stankoven, DAL vs. EDM ($5,600): We have to get inexpensive the rest of the way and we will start with Stankoven. The rookie has three goals, four assists and 30 shots on goal in 17 playoff games this season. He has acquitted himself quite well in the postseason and there is plenty to be excited about, this season and the rest of his career. He sees some power play time and that won't hurt his cause.

Dylan Holloway, EDM at DAL ($4,200): Holloway has yet to register a point in the Western Conference Finals. The Oilers' 2020 first-round pick (14th overall) has seen action on the second line, alongside Leon Draisaitl. He has moved down to the third unit, with Adam Henrique and Evander Kane, and that line is more than capable of an offensive outburst in Game 5.

Adam Henrique, EDM at DAL ($3,800): Henrique plays alongside Holloway and Kane on the third unit. Henrique missed eight games in the playoffs with an ankle injury but returned in Game 3, scoring once and adding four hits. He is on the second power-play unit and is well worth the price of filling out your DFS roster.

