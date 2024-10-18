NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only three games in the NHL on Friday. Pittsburgh is home to Carolina, a tired San Jose team travels to Winnipeg after playing in Chicago on Thursday and Colorado hosts Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Justus Annunen, COL vs. ANA ($8,300): I suspect Annunen will get the start as Alexandar Georgiev has started all four games, going 0-3-0 with a horrible 5.80 GAA and a .800 save percentage. While the Avs have to get Georgiev turned around, they also need to win a few games. Annunen has come on in relief of Georgiev on two occasions and Colorado – who are 0-4-0 thus far – needs to give Annunen a start. If Georgiev does start Friday, do not play him.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at PIT ($7,900): Andersen is sharing the net with Pyotr Kochetkov this season. Andersen picked up the Opening Night assignment, giving up two goals on 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The Penguins are a fringe playoff team, at best, heading into the season, so look for Andersen to crack the win column Friday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Martin Necas, CAR at PIT ($4,700): Necas has one assist in two games to start the 2024-25 season. He had 71 points two seasons ago and followed that up last season with 24 goals and 53 points in 77 games. Necas plays on the first power play and was a stud with the man advantage in 2022-23, scoring nine times while adding 17 helpers. The 25-year-old regressed in 2023-24 to eight goals and 13 points, but he is more than capable of another big campaign.

Cutter Gauthier, ANA at COL ($3,800): Gauthier has yet to garner a point in three games this season, but the 20-year-old fifth-overall pick in 2022 is due. Gauthier is seeing top-line time alongside Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn, as well as second-unit power-play time. Gauthier has a great shot and is worth taking a chance on, especially at his price, to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Sharks

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,600), Kyle Connor (W - $7,400), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,100)

The Jets' top line faces a tired Sharks team that finished at the bottom of the NHL standings in 2023-24. Scheifele is off to a great start with four goals and six points in only three games, while Connor has two goals and an assist. Vilardi has chipped in with one power-play helper. The trio also play on the top power play, along with Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers. Scheifele's line is one of the NHL's best combinations, but they don't get a lot of publicity due to the fact they play in Winnipeg. The whole line is worth stacking.

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,000), Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,800), Logan O'Connor (W - $2,800)

I'm waiting for the Avalanche to explode, rather than implode, this season. MacKinnon and Rantanen carry the team up front, as evidenced by their high value in DraftKings, while O'Connor's low price makes the line attractive in DFS. MacKinnon has a goal and seven points in four games, while Rantanen has four goals and three assists. The two were split up Wednesday to try and get an extra line going, but MacKinnon and Rantanen will still play together on the top power-play unit. O'Connor has yet to garner a point in four games, but if he is playing alongside MacKinnon, he is worth taking to fill out your lineup.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at PIT: ($3,600): Gostisbehere has returned to Carolina after playing one season with the Red Wings, where he managed 10 goals and 56 points, including 29 points on the power play. He has taken over the quarterbacking duties on the Hurricanes' top power-play unit as Brent Burns is seeing second-unit time. The Hurricanes have played only two games heading into action Friday. Gostisbehere has one goal and nine shots on net in the two contests.

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA at COL ($3,200): Mintyukov sparkled Wednesday, scoring a pair of goals in a 5-4 overtime win over Utah. Mintyukov has no problem jumping into the play to give the Ducks an odd-man advantage in even-strength situations, something that attracted Anaheim when he was selected 10th overall in 2022. The 20-year-old is a well-kept secret playing in Anaheim, but he is certainly worth selecting Friday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.