NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 19

Thursday has nine games, including three in the 7:00-7:30 slot, two in the 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET window, two beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and two taking place between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (at San Jose), New Jersey (at Columbus), Tampa Bay (vs. St. Louis) and Edmonton (vs. Boston) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Devils-Blue Jackets and Avalanche-Sharks is 6.5 goals. The Kings-Flyers, Kraken-Blackhawks and Senators-Flames matchups anticipate 5.5 goals, while the other contests expect 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, NJD at CBJ ($8,400): Markstrom has posted a 5-0-1 record with a .937 save percentage in six appearances going into Thursday night's action. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in each appearance during that span. Markstrom has turned aside 48 of the 51 shots he has faced over his three-game winning spree.

Linus Ullmark, OTT at CGY ($7,600): Ullmark has won six straight starts, stopping 173 out of 178 shots and posting two shutouts. He should remain hot against a Calgary team struggling to score this season, sitting 25th in the league with 2.63 goals per game. Ullmark has won four of his previous seven outings versus the Flames.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS at EDM ($8,500): Pastrnak has four goals and 11 points through eight games in December. He has compiled 31 shots and two power-play points (one goal, one assist). Pastrnak has notched 10 goals on 67 shots and added six helpers in 15 appearances versus the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. BOS ($7,800): Draisaitl has multi-point performances in six consecutive contests, compiling six goals, nine assists and 20 shots. He has two goals and four assists on the power play over that stretch. Draisaitl has 10 goals and 18 points in 17 previous meetings against the Bruins.

Jake Guentzel, TBL vs. STL ($7,700): Guentzel has found the back of the net in seven straight games, compiling nine goals on 29 shots. He has three markers on the power play and has earned three even-strength assists during that period.

Michael Bunting, PIT at NSH ($3,000): Bunting has two goals, four assists and 18 shots in his past six games. He had four helpers and six shots in three games versus the Predators last season. Bunting could be a solid value play for Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils at Blue Jackets

Jack Hughes (C - $8,800), Jesper Bratt (W - $7,500), Ondrej Palat (W - $3,000)

Hughes has two goals and four assists during his three-game point streak. Bratt has one goal and four helpers over his four-game point spree. Palat has three goals and four points in his last four appearances.

New Jersey's top line should remain productive for Thursday's slate. Columbus has surrendered the third-most goals per game (3.63) this season.

Predators vs. Penguins

Filip Forsberg (W - $), Steven Stamkos (C - $5,600), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $5,700)

Forsberg has gone 10 straight games without a goal but has five assists and 15 shots in his last four contests. Stamkos has one goal and four helpers during his four-game point spree. Marchessault has generated three goals on 11 shots and has chipped in three helpers across his four-game point streak.

Nashville's first line has plenty of bang for the buck upside on Thursday. Pittsburgh has allowed the most goals per game (3.67) and third-most shots per game (32) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at SJS ($8,400): Makar has been a fixture on the scoresheet this season, amassing 38 points in 33 games. He has one goal, five helpers, 20 shots and seven blocks in his last seven outings. Makar had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over San Jose on October 20.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. VAN ($5,600): Theodore has had four multi-point efforts in his past five outings, registering three goals, five assists and 10 shots. He has four helpers on the power play during that span.

