NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 9

Thursday has 10 games scheduled, including seven in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and one starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

St. Louis (vs. Anaheim), Edmonton (at Pittsburgh), New Jersey (at NY Rangers), Vegas (vs. NY Islanders) and Carolina (vs. Toronto) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Devils-Rangers, Stars-Flyers, Oilers-Penguins and Kraken-Blue Jackets matchups is 6.5 goals. The Sabres-Senators, Bruins-Lightning and Islanders-Golden Knights contests anticipate 6.0 goals, while the Maple Leafs-Hurricanes, Ducks-Blues and Avalanche-Wild games expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. NYI ($8,400): Hill has won eight of his last 10 outings, posting a .919 save percentage and one shutout. The Islanders rank 26th in the league with 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25. Hill has won his previous two starts against the club, stopping 64 out of 67 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. BOS ($7,900): Vasilevskiy has emerged victorious in seven of his past 11 appearances while allowing two goals or fewer eight times. He has won his last two starts versus the Bruins, permitting only three goals on 62 shots. Boston sits 29th in the league with 2.58 goals per game this season.

Joseph Woll, TOR at CAR ($7,400): Woll has stopped 142 out of 152 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has surrendered two goals or fewer four times during that stretch. Woll made 41 saves in a 2-1 loss to Carolina last season and could rack up stops again in Thursday's meeting.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Hughes, NJD at NYR ($8,700): Hughes has two assists and nine shots in two games going into Thursday night's action. He has amassed 27 shots during his six-game goalless skid, indicating a breakout performance should be around the corner. It helps that Hughes has 15 goals and 26 points in 22 games versus the Rangers, including four markers and two helpers in two games this season.

Mark Stone, VGK vs. NYI ($7,400): Stone has three goals on 10 shots and two assists during his three-game point spree. He has five goals and 12 points across his past 10 outings.

Kirill Marchenko, CBJ vs. SEA ($6,700): Marchenko has six goals, 16 points and 37 shots across his past 10 appearances. He has earned six multi-point performances and seven power-play points (one goal, six assists) during that period.

Jason Robertson, DAL at PHI ($5,800): Robertson has three goals on 16 shots and six assists in his last five outings. He has four multi-point efforts and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) over that span. Robertson has three goals and seven points in six previous games versus Philadelphia.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Penguins

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $4,700), Connor Brown (W - $2,800)

McDavid ended his two-game pointless skid with a goal on five shots in Tuesday's win over Boston. He had three goals and 20 helpers during a 12-game point streak before his mini-slump. McDavid is worthy of building a roster around for Thursday's slate. Nugent-Hopkins has three goals on 10 shots and one assist over his four-game point streak. Brown has collected six assists and four shots in his past seven contests.

Edmonton's top line has been productive, and McDavid's wingers possess plenty of value upside. Pittsburgh has allowed the most goals per game (3.62) and the fourth-most shots per game (31.4) this season.

Blues vs. Ducks

Dylan Holloway (W - $4,300), Brayden Schenn (C - $4,000), Jordan Kyrou (W - 6,100)

Holloway has accumulated four goals on 22 shots and 12 points in his last seven outings. He has one goal and six assists during his current four-game point spree. Kyrou has four goals, eight points and 23 shots in his past seven contests. He has three goals and one helper on the man advantage in that span. Schenn has three goals, two assists and 14 shots across the last seven games.

St. Louis' second line has plenty of bang for the buck potential for Thursday's slate. Anaheim has permitted the second-most shots per game (31.9) in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ vs. SEA (8,800): Werenski has two goals and 13 assists in nine games going into Thursday's action. He has seven power-play points (one goal, six assists), 22 blocks and 47 shots during that stretch.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at PIT ($6,800): Bouchard has one goal, four helpers, 15 shots and eight blocks in his past five outings. He has three goals and eight points in eight appearances versus Pittsburgh, including one goal and one assist in a 4-0 win for the Oilers on October 25th.

Cam Fowler, STL vs. ANA ($3,800): Fowler has four goals, nine points, 21 shots and 27 blocks in 12 games for the Blues since being acquired from Anaheim. He should be motivated to play against his former team for the first time and has plenty of bang for the buck upside due to his category coverage.

