NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Thursday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is set at $50,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto is the favorite on the Moneyline to win Game 6 after emerging with a 2-1 overtime victory over Boston on the road in Tuesday's contest. The Over/Under for the matchup is set for 5.5 goals. The Bruins won the previous two playoff games at Scotiabank Arena.

CAPTAIN

Auston Matthews, TOR vs. BOS ($16,500 as Captain or $11,000 as Flex): Matthews didn't play in Game 5 after leaving Game 4 early due to an illness. If he is cleared for Thursday's must-win matchup, the 26-year-old center's goal-scoring ability makes him a great Captain option.

Brad Marchand, BOS at TOR ($13,200 as Captain or $8,800 as Flex): Marchand has been all over the scoresheet in the opening round, generating three goals and five assists through five outings. He was held off the scoresheet for the first time in the series in Game 5.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Mitchell Marner, TOR vs. BOS ($8,200): Marner has one goal and two assists over a three-game point streak heading into Game 6. He also has five shots on net and one blocked shot during that span.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at TOR ($7,600): DeBrusk began the opening round with a three-game point spree (three goals, two assists) before being held off the scoresheet in the last two contests. He also has nine shots and six blocks this postseason.

Max Domi, TOR vs. BOS ($6,600): Domi has supplied one goal, 14 shots and three assists across five appearances this postseason. He has failed to pick up at least one point in just one of his past four outings. Domi could be a strong value play for Thursday's slate.

Trent Frederic, BOS at TOR ($5,400): Frederic has lit the lamp three times on nine shots in five games this postseason. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if that offense carries over into Game 6.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.