NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has 10 games, including four in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, three in the 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET window, one beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and two puck drops in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET space. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay (vs. Columbus), Carolina (vs. NY Islanders) and Winnipeg (at San Jose) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The only over/under at 6.5 goals is the Blue Jackets-Lightning matchup. The Islanders-Hurricanes, Devils-Blues, Bruins-Flames and Senators-Kraken contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WSH at CHI ($8,200): Thompson has gone 4-0-1 across his past five outings. He has allowed just two goals in three straight starts and has won consecutive contests going into Tuesday's road game versus Chicago. Thompson has a 4-0-1 record with a 1.76 GAA and a .940 save percentage against the Blackhawks.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. NYR ($7,500): Saros has plenty of bang for the buck upside in a battle of struggling teams. He hasn't won in eight straight appearances but can rack up saves and has faired well against the Rangers. Saros has won his last three starts against New York, stopping 89 out of 91 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Martin Necas, CAR vs. NYI ($7,100): Necas has collected two power-play goals, five assists and 14 shots in his past six appearances. He has been all over the scoresheet this season, earning 14 goals and 44 points through 30 games.

Adrian Kempe, LAK at PIT ($6,700): Kempe has registered three multi-point efforts in four games heading into Tuesday night's action. He has three goals, three assists and 10 shots. Kempe has notched eight goals and 13 points in 12 previous meetings versus the Penguins.

Robert Thomas, STL vs. NJD ($6,100): Thomas has four goals and nine helpers during his seven-game point streak. He has contributed a shorthanded goal, one power-play assist and 12 shots during that stretch. Thomas has five goals on 14 shots and 11 points in 11 contests versus the Devils.

Jack Quinn, BUF at MTL ($2,700): Quinn scored two goals on five shots in Sunday's loss to Toronto after being a healthy scratch five games in a row. He likely earned himself another game on Buffalo's first power-play unit. If Quinn remains hot, he could be a great value play.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,600), Brayden Point (C - $7,800), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,400)

Kucherov has amassed three goals and 14 assists in his seven-game point spree. He has 10 power-play helpers and 20 shots during that span. Point has four tallies on 12 shots and 11 assists across his five-game point streak. He has chipped in two goals and five helpers on the power play in that period. Guentzel has generated eight markers and two assists in his six-game scoring spree. He has 24 shots and four goals with the man advantage during that stretch.

The top line of Tampa Bay has been firing on all cylinders, and the team leads the league with 4.00 goals per game. The talented Lightning trio should remain hot against a Columbus squad that has allowed the third-most goals per game (3.58) this campaign.

Jets at Sharks

Kyle Connor (W - $8,400), Mark Scheifele (C - $7,100), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $4,700)

Connor has produced four goals, nine points and 20 shots in six games going into Tuesday's slate. He has recorded three goals and one assist on the power play in that time. Scheifele has four goals and eight points in his last seven outings despite going two straight games without hitting the scoresheet. He has 18 shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) during that stretch. Vilardi has accounted for four goals, seven points (one goal and one assist on the power play) and 10 shots in his last six outings.

Winnipeg's first line should remain productive on Tuesday night. San Jose has surrendered the fifth-most goals per game (3.45) and the second-most shots per game (32.5) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at SJS ($6,300): Morrissey has eight points in his last seven outings, including one goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. He has added eight shots, six blocks and four power-play helpers during that four-game span.

Noah Dobson, NYI at CAR ($6,000): Dobson has accumulated three goals, five assists, 27 shots and eight blocks in his last seven contests. He has been held off the scoresheet once over that stretch. Dobson has one goal and five assists in his past five outings versus Carolina.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.