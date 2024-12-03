NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has 10 games on the docket, including six 7:00 p.m. ET puck drops, two getting underway at 8:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and one beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Washington (vs. San Jose), Carolina (vs. Seattle), Winnipeg (vs. St. Louis) and Boston (vs. Detroit) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Avalanche-Sabres, Panthers-Penguins, Sharks-Capitals, Blue Jackets-Flames and Oilers-Golden Knights matchups have the over/under set at 6.5 goals. The Kraken-Hurricanes and Islanders-Canadiens contests anticipate 6.0 goals, while the rest expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. STL ($8,200): Hellebuyck has lost consecutive outings for the first time in 2024-25 but has stopped 57 out of 62 shots during that span. He made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over the Blues on October 22nd to improve to 16-5-2 against St. Louis through 23 previous starts.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at MTL ($7,900): Sorokin is coming off a 29-save performance in Saturday's 3-0 shutout win over Buffalo. He has a 4-0-1 record with a 1.50 GAA and a .929 save percentage across five appearances versus the Canadiens.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at VGK ($8,500): Draisaitl has four goals, four assists and 20 shots across his past five appearances. He had a four-game point spree halted in Saturday's 4-1 win over Colorado but could be a solid bet to return to the scoresheet on Tuesday night. He has 11 goals and 27 points in 23 contests versus Vegas, including multi-point efforts in five of their last eight meetings.

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. COL ($7,700): Thompson hasn't earned a point in three games since returning from a lower-body injury. However, that is bound to change soon, especially with him compiling 16 shots during that period. Colorado has allowed the third-most goals per game (3.72) in 2024-25. Thompson has nine points (five goals, four assists) in nine appearances versus the Avalanche.

Macklin Celebrini, SJS at WSH ($5,900): Celebrini has four goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He has 11 shots and one power-play marker during that stretch. The 18-year-old rookie has produced 14 points in 15 games this season.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK vs. EDM ($4,300): Barbashev's five-game point spree ended in Saturday's 6-0 loss to Utah. Still, he has four goals, six assists and 12 shots over his last six outings. Barbashev has plenty of bang for the buck upside on his own or in a stack with Jack Eichel ($9,300).

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Penguins

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,100), Sam Reinhart (W - $7,800), Evan Rodrigues (W - $3,100)

Barkov has two goals, three assists and five shots during his three-game point streak. Reinhart has two goals on seven shots and one helper over his three-game point spree, while Rodrigues has one goal, two assists and five shots in his three-game scoring streak.

Florida's top line should remain hot versus the Penguins. Pittsburgh has surrendered the second-most goals per game (3.77) and the third-most shots per game (32.4) in the 2024-25 campaign.

Capitals vs. Sharks

Dylan Strome (C - $6,400), Tom Wilson (W - $5,600), Connor McMichael (W - $5,800)

Strome has accumulated two goals, six points and nine shots in his last four outings. Wilson has three goals, two helpers and 12 shots in four games going into Tuesday night's action. McMichael has one goal on 15 shots and three helpers in his past four outings.

Washington's top line has combined for four goals and six assists on the power play during the team's four-game winning streak while outscoring the opposition by a 20-14 margin.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at MIN ($8,000): Hughes has collected one goal and eight assists during his four-game point streak. He has four power-play helpers, 11 shots and one block during that span.

Jake Walman, SJS at WSH ($5,600): Walman has reached the scoresheet in five straight games, collecting two goals, five assists, 11 shots and five blocks. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if his hot play continues on Tuesday.

Jakob Chychrun, WSH vs. SJS ($5,200): Chychrun has three goals and four assists during his four-game point spree. He has four power-play points (two goals, two assists), 10 shots and four blocks in that period.

