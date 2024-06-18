NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals is set for tonight, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, and for those interested in building a DraftKings lineup to go along with the contest, you'll have a budget of $50,000 to construct a team of six players. One of those choices will be your Captain, who will earn you 1.5 times the points, but also come at an increased cost. Let's get into my recommendations for your lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Even after suffering an 8-1 loss to Edmonton in Game 4, the Panthers still have a strong 3-1 series lead. This isn't a new situation for Florida. The Panthers earned a 3-0 series lead over Tampa Bay in the first round before the Lightning made a statement with a 6-3 victory in Game 4. However, when the series returned to Florida for Game 5, the Panthers dismissed Tampa Bay's comeback attempt by earning a decisive 6-1 victory to end the series.

The Panthers look for a similar response tonight with the series on their home ice.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM at FLA ($17,100): As long as he can be worked into the budget – and as you'll see below, I was able to fit him in – McDavid is the ideal Captain. Whether Edmonton wins or loses, he should factor into the scoresheet. McDavid has six goals and 38 points across 22 playoff contests this year. Not only is that easily the most of any player in the 2024 postseason, but he's established a new record in assists, surpassing the 31 collected by Wayne Gretzky during the 1987-88 playoffs.

FLEX

Aleksander Barkov, FLA vs. EDM ($8,200): Florida doesn't have an equivalent to McDavid in terms of raw offensive output, but Barkov has nevertheless been a great leader for the Panthers. He's supplied seven goals and 21 points through 21 playoff appearances this year, including a goal and four points over four games in the finals. If the Panthers win tonight, he will likely be in the conversation for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. EDM ($7,400): Bennett had a six-game scoring streak from May 28 to June 13 in which he contributed four goals and seven points. That run came to an end Saturday, but no one on the Panthers looked good during the 8-1 defeat. Bennett figures to be a key forward in Florida's efforts to shake off that loss tonight.

Vladimir Tarasenko, FLA vs. EDM ($6,000): Not many players on either team have won the Cup before, but Tarasenko did just that as a member of the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues, and he's been stepping up in his quest for a second championship. Although he endured a seven-game scoring drought from May 14 to May 30, the 32-year-old has rebounded with three goals and four points across his past five outings.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. EDM ($5,200): Lundell wasn't one of the Panthers' main contributors during the regular season, finishing the campaign with 13 goals and 35 points in 78 contests. The 22-year-old has come up big recently, though, supplying a goal and six points over his past six outings. He'll enter Tuesday's action on a three-game scoring streak in which he's collected four assists.

Adam Henrique, EDM at FLA ($5,000): Tarasenko has proven to be a useful trade deadline acquisition for Florida by coming up clutch in the finals. Henrique has done a bit of the same for Edmonton. He's collected a goal and an assist over his past two contests, making him a decent value grab to free up precious budget space for some of the more expensive players above.

