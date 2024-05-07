NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are two games on the docket tonight. The Hurricanes will attempt to even their series against the Rangers (7:00 p.m. ET start). Then the Stars will host the Avalanche for Game 1 of their second-round series (9:30 p.m. ET start).

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado will have the benefit of rest going into its series. The Avalanche haven't played since last Tuesday when they earned a 6-3 victory over Winnipeg in Game 5. Meanwhile, Dallas eked past Vegas 2-1 in Game 7 on Sunday, so fatigue might be a factor working against the Stars.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAR ($7,600): The Hurricanes finished eighth offensively in the regular season with 3.38 goals per contest, but every team at this stage has an impressive forward corps. Shesterkin should be better able to handle that than most. He's excelled in the 2024 playoffs with a 5-0 record, 2.00 goals against average (GAA) and .921 save percentage. He is on a seven-game winning streak dating back to the regular season in which he's stopped 175 out of 187 shots (.936 save percentage).

VALUE PLAYS

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. CAR ($4,600): Lafreniere came into his own this season, providing career highs in goals and points with 28 and 57, respectively, in 82 contests. That's continued into the playoffs recording five assists through five games. I suspect he'll persist as a regular contributor throughout the postseason.

Casey Mittelstadt, COL at DAL ($3,800): Colorado was hoping to bolster its second line by acquiring Mittelstadt from Buffalo on March 6, and the 25-year-old has given the Avalanche exactly what they've needed. After supplying 18 goals and 57 points in 80 regular-season contests, Mittelstadt added a goal and six points in five first-round outings. He's entering tonight's action on a three-game scoring streak.

Jack Roslovic, NYR vs. CAR ($3,700): Roslovic had just nine goals and 31 points in 59 regular-season games, but he's stepped up in the playoffs with two goals and five points through five appearances. It helps that he's seen use on the first line alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, though his average ice time in the playoffs remains modest (11:59).

FORWARD LINE STACK

Avalanche at Stars

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,000), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,700), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,600)

Dallas is a solid team defensively, but it's hard for anyone to stop the Avalanche's top line, which the Stars know all too well from the 2023-24 campaign – MacKinnon had three goals and seven points across four contests in the regular-season series. The 28-year-old MacKinnon, who finished the season with 140 points, has found continued success in the playoffs, contributing two goals and nine points through five games.

He's not the only major threat on this line. Rantanen provided 42 goals and 104 points in 80 regular-season outings and has added two goals and nine points in five postseason contests this year.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at DAL ($8,000): Makar was fantastic in the first round, contributing two goals and nine points across five outings. The 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner has already accumulated 18 goals and 74 points across 66 postseason games despite being just 25 years old.

Devon Toews, COL at DAL ($4,200): Although Toews doesn't measure up to his defensive partner in offensive output, the 30-year-old blueliner offers tremendous value for his price. Toews finished the regular season with 12 goals and 50 points in 82 contests and has added a goal and five points in five playoff outings.

